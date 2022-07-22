Living life to its full potential, choosing adventure, meeting new people, and making lifelong memories. Trying new activities provides these opportunities, and that’s exactly why Katie Carroll strives to take as many adventures as she can.
Carroll has always been active athletically; whether it’s soccer, track or even golf, she strives to keep moving. Recently, she took a large leap into a new adventure that she’ll be participating in for eight days in Iowa: raising money for the Dream Big! Foundation while cycling across the Hawkeye State in RAGBRAI.
The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) has been a yearly tradition for many throughout the cycling and Iowa community. Thousands commit to pedaling across the state for eight days; it’s known as one of the oldest cycling events in the world. This year’s jaunt starts Sunday and will commence on Sunday, July 31.
“A group of my friends are doing it and honestly, I like things that challenge me,” said Carroll. “And to be outside is so nice. I work inside most of the time, so anytime I get to be outside I thought it sounded fun.”
According to Carroll’s GoFundMe page, Dream Big! is a local Massachusetts non-profit that provides funds to girls and young women who may come from low income environments who want to participate in sports and physical activities by purchasing equipment, setting up leagues, and the like. She is hoping to reach $1,000.
“I think any grand adventure deserves a fundraising cause,” said Carroll, who played college basketball at Quinnipiac. “I’ve played sports all my life and found that they provide great opportunities for me.
“I found Dream Big!, which advocated for women athletes and knew it was a good one. Asking people for money is a bit mundane, so I’m letting people submit costume ideas if they donate, and I’ll wear them while cycling depending on the conditions. I think it’s always good to give back to these causes.”
“Looking into it, the more interesting it got. I found that people from Iowa really love the event,” said Carroll. “I get excited when people get excited, so it seems like a fun thing to do.”
Carroll works in mechanical engineering for AbioMed in Salem, but she has hopped from place to place. Originally from Westlake, Ohio, she took a big move to Hamden, Conn. to complete her undergraduate work, then her Master’s at Duke University.
“When I’m not at work I love being outside hiking, biking, and kayaking. I’ve spent two years on the North Shore, and I really like it. It is a bit different from other places I live but I plan on staying here a while,” Carroll said.
While realizing it’s going to be “very warm” cycling through American’s heartland in the middle of summer, Carroll is looking forward to new connections and memories that await her during the trip.
“I think I’m most excited about meeting new people,” she said. “I find that people doing these events are really interesting, so I think it will be fun.”
To donate to Katie’s GoFundMe visit:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-sports-katie-ragbrai-trip?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_gfm+support-sports-katie-ragbrai-trip