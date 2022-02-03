Nick Charlton’s first game as a coordinator for a college football team came on the road at Connecticut’s Rentschler Field. As fate would have it, his first game as a coordinator for an FBS team will be for those same Huskies.
A 33-year-old Salem native, Charlton resigned as head coach of the University of Maine to become offensive coordinator and associate head coach at the University of Connecticut in December. It’s the next step in the coaching career for one of college football’s brighter offensive minds; he was recently named to the American Football Coaches Association’s “35 Under 35 Leadership Institute”.
“You always want to do what’s best for the long term path, and this is a great opportunity,” said Charlton, who will work under new UConn head coach Jim Mora Jr., formerly head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and UCLA.
“The resources at UConn are endless. It’s an outstanding university and coach Mora has a really strong vision for how to build the program.”
Head coach at Maine for three seasons, Charlton had a 14-13 record and ended his tenure with a rivalry win over the University of New Hampshire last November. The 2021 Black Bears were one win short of a probable FCS playoff berth and recorded one of their most impressive recent victories by battering FBS foe UMass, 35-10.
“I view the accomplishments through the lens of the players. The way we finished this year, not just beating an FBS team but the way we did it ... then to beat UNH, one of the most respected programs in New England ... it means a lot,” Charlton said. “The players and my coaches deserve all the credit for that. Those were program-changing moments.”
Meteoric rise
Charlton spent seven seasons at Maine, where he was hired as receivers coach in 2015 after being a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Boston College. He took over as special teams coordinator in 2016 when the Black Bears almost upset UConn in his first game. Maine had a chance to take the lead on a field goal that was blocked, and the Huskies walked off with a field goal of their own a minute later.
“I walked into Rentschler last week and all the memories of that play came flooding back. I can’t wait to make some new ones,” Charlton mused.
Promoted to offensive coordinator 2018, Charlton guided Maine to historic outputs in yards and points as they reached the FCS national semifinals for the first time ever.
He was promoted again a month later, becoming the youngest Division 1 head coach in the country.
“It got the point where we felt like we could win every single game. It was bittersweet to leave my guys. I spent seven great years at Maine and I love it there. My kids were born there and it’ll always be a home,” Charlton, who has three children with wife Maria.
“The other day, my wife asked me where we’d hang the picture of the 2021 and 2016 teams with the musket after we beat UNH, and I said ‘Somewhere special.’ When our (players) are over at the house, I want them to see those. I’m really proud we put ourselves in the class with a program like that.”
Symbiotic relationship
Philosophically, Charlton believes in an offense that fits his quarterback. He learned a lot from Ohio State coach Ryan Day in their time together at BC, and most of Charlton’s offensive terminology comes from the West Coast family. He described the formations and tendencies as close to what the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams ran in this past weekend’s NFC Championship Game.
“Nick is a dynamic and innovative offensive mind who is well-equipped to take our offense to a completely different level of efficiency,” Mora said. “Nick has an impressive track record of helping quarterbacks reach their potential, but his expert understanding of offense has helped countless student-athletes achieve success.”
With a mobile quarterback, Charlton may call bootlegs or more run-pass options. He’s also comfortable in a pro style offense with more play action if that goes to his signal caller’s strengths.
One of things he loves most about coaching is relating with those men under center.
“One of my favorite days of the week is Friday. We’ll go through our call sheet with the QBs and I always ask them what plays they don’t like,” said Charlton, who called the offensive plays while head coach at Maine.
“The freshmen always say they like everything. As they get more comfortable they’ll tell you more, and it’s always about finding what they do well and what they’re comfortable with,” he added. “Quarterback is a cerebral position, but it’s also so focused on leadership. It’s a symbiotic relationship (between QB and coach), and I love that challenge.”
‘About the we’
UConn’s last Bowl appearance was in 2015, and their last winning season was in 2010. Mora, Charlton and the rest of the new coaches feel there’s talent to improve right away and are focused on building up the mental toughness and wiping the slate clean.
“We’re a Northeast team. We’ve got to be tough and get that chip on our shoulders,” Charlton said. “It always has to be looking forward. You can’t look in the past.”
Moving from head coach back to offensive coordinator has its share of challenges. Recruiting a higher caliber player and competing with a higher level of opponent than the ones he saw at Maine might be an adjustment, but it’s one Charlton is ready for; he was around his native Massachusetts recruiting just last week.
“There’s a phrase I learned from coach Day that I always quote: ‘Be the head coach of whatever you’re doing’,” said Charlton. “Now, I’m head coach of the offense and I’m really excited and energized about that. I’m excited to be a little more hands on with position groups, because as head coach you get pulled in 100 directions sometimes.
“At the end of the day, it’s all coaching football. It’s about the we, not the me, and our players will be the most important part of anything we do.”