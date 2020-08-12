It's been a roller coaster week for big time college football on social media. One hour a major conference is on the brink of cancelling its fall season, the next there's been a reprieve and a push to play, and the next day the Big 10 and Pac 12 follow through and calls it quits.
Just like fans, players and coaches are glued to their smartphones, moods are rising and falling with every nugget of news.
University of Maine head coach Nick Charlton of Salem knows exactly how they felt, having run the gamut of emotions when the Colonial Athletic Association suspended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic four weeks ago.
"We all found out on Twitter," recalled Charlton, the youngest Division 1 head football in the country at 31. "It's been a very different summer for us ... the first August I haven't been getting ready for football camp in a very long time."
Charlton, who went 6-6 in his first year as head coach last fall, discussed a range of issues facing his Maine team and college sports in general in a webinar hosted by the Maine Alumni Association last week. He's hopeful that the Black Bears and other Football Championship Subdivision teams could compete this spring, a door the CAA (regarded as the best FCS conference in the country) has left open.
"My personal opinion, I'd like to start in March and finish up in April or May. A model going into late May or June isn't safe for players going into the following fall, so that's unrealistic for me," said Charlton. "I'd like to see eight or nine games with a championship, whether that's a national title or a CAA title. Six games and no championship maybe isn't worth it."
Maine's player workouts were in a voluntary stage for much of the spring and summer, with outdoor strength and conditioning sessions. Indoor sessions in groups fewer than 12 players began recently and coaches were allowed shortly after that.
For a hands on leader like Charlton, the time away from his players was tough to swallow. The physical separation was particularly difficult as he wanted to be there for this players around the push for social justice reform all over the country at the start of the summer.
"Diversity has been a big topic of conversation. It was all we talked about for a while ... there wasn't a lot of talk about blitz packages and those calls were eye opening, at times very difficult and very emotional," said Charlton, noting that as the most diverse group on Maine's Orono campus, his football team has a unique platform of spreading a message of equality.
"Something as simple as if I got pulled over, my feeling and thoughts are a lot different than a lot of my players. That's enough for me to say we need to have conversations and as a leader I want to go about it the right away and authentically.
"It's a sensitive topic, one I take very seriously and I'm looking forward to getting our guys back in person to continue those conversations. It's an issue that resonates everywhere in the country and in the world, a major topic we don't just let float away."
As Maine's players (including locals like Peabody's Chris Glass and Masconomet grad Jack Corcoran) return to school, the coaching staff is hoping to be in position to practice late in the fall. In an ideal scenario, the "spring ball" practices cancelled a few months ago could take place in October essentially flipping swapping the timing of spring ball and the normal regular season.
"You'd like to get out there because we're looking at a full calendar year of no practice," said Charlton. "It's a daunting task but that adversity we're facing is part of life."
Charlton said recruiting has changed with the pandemic limiting in-person visits to Orono but that his staff has been getting creative and doing a good job mining their contacts to identify good prospects from their hotbeds like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Canada. He noted he'd like the Bears to do a better job recruiting in New England and that his goal remains making Maine a consistent, year-in year-out national playoff contender.
The 2006 Salem High QB who later graduated from Boston College and arrived in Maine as an assistant in 2015 noted his pride in his team's all-time best GPA last semester and in the number of ex-Black Bears playing professionally in both the NFL and Canada. The father of two is really excited about his roster, which includes a dynamic young QB and several preseason All-Americans, and is optimistic about what it could do in a spring season.
What might a football game in balmy Orono, Maine (the Northern-most D1 football locale in the country) look like around St. Patrick's Day?
"We played a cold, snowy playoff game in 2018 and it didn't bother us. I'll be pushing for any home game we can get in that climate," Charlton said. "If anybody's built for that, it's our guys ... I just want to get out there and play a game with these guys, whenever its safe to do that."