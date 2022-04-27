Faith and family.
Those are the two primary reasons that Scott Connolly, born and bred in Salem, is leaving his job as athletic director at Salem High School to accept a similar post at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody.
Connolly will be taking over from current AD David Woods, who will remain on as Fenwick’s football coach while also in an additional role supporting the school’s athletic program and advancing its mission.
“I’m very excited, 100 percent excited,” said the 48-year-old Connolly, who will officially take over the Crusaders’ athletic reins on July 1. “I’ve been at Salem for the last 18 years (the last 15 as athletic director) and it’s really tough to leave after all this time, but I felt it was a decision that was best for me and my family both personally and professionally.”
A father of four, Connolly, his wife Renee and their children live in Salem. Their oldest son, Jake, is a Fenwick graduate and the Salem News Football Player of the Year for the 2020 season. Luke Connolly, their second son, is currently a sophomore at Fenwick who plays football, lacrosse and wrestles. Their third son, Tyler, will be an incoming freshman at Fenwick this fall, and their youngest child, daughter Avery, is likely to follow in her brothers’ footsteps.
“I’ve seen what Fenwick is all about in terms of faith and family not only with my own children, but others who go there as well,” said Connolly. “That faith that the school teaches kids about themselves really transitions what they do after school, whether it’s sports, band, drama, anything. “It’s not an accident that the after school participation rate at Fenwick is so high because it’s a family atmosphere and students want to stay around people who are like their family.”
Woods, who has served as Fenwick’s athletic director for the last 13 years since taking over for the late Bob Tierney, said he’s equally as excited for Connolly (whom he’s known for years, back to when his Fenwick football teams were matched up against Connolly when he coached the Witches) to be joining the school.
“It’s time for someone else to step into the role,” said the 57-year-old Woods, who has coached the Crusaders’ football team since 1998 and won over 175 games, including multiple Super Bowl and Catholic Central League championships. “My son (Steven) is about to graduate and he’s the last of my three kids to go through the school; it’s never the reason I was at the school to begin with, but it was nice to be here at the same time.
“I loved being the AD, and being involved at Fenwick has been the thrill of my life,” chuckled Woods, saying his wife Kristine will also be taking a “step back” from her own job outside the school. “But being the AD for that many years has its challenges, especially if you’re a full time coach; it’s like having two full time jobs. So I’m happy to be stepping back — and thrilled that Scott is coming in to take over. I can’t think of a better person for this job. He’ll be amazing.
“I guess I’ll have to answer to Scott now,” he added with a chuckle.
Connolly, the football coach at Salem High for 10 years (2004-13), said while he can’t wait to get started at Fenwick, he admitted it was “excruciating” to leave Salem and all the people he’s worked with over the years.
“There are so many great people in Salem schools, starting with (Superintendent) Dr. Stephen Zrike, (high school principal) Glenn Burns, who’s doing an amazing job, and the countless number of teachers and coaches I’ve been so lucky to work with,” he said. “Most importantly, though, it’s the great student body at Salem High. Not just student-athletes, but the entire student body.”
In a press release, Bishop Fenwick President Tom Nunan said, “Because of Scott’s authentic commitment to faith and family, and because of his impressive, holistic understanding of what constitutes excellence in high school athletics, we are thrilled to welcome Scott to Bishop Fenwick!
“We are also privileged to have David Woods continue as head football coach at Fenwick. David is one of the pillars of our community, and his legacy of outstanding achievement is surpassed only by his reputation for exceptional integrity.”
Between now and the end of the 2021-22 school year, Connolly said his job is to make sure the transition at Salem High goes as smoothly as possible for his eventual replacement. “I’ll do everything in my power to make sure that happens,” he said.
