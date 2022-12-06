Jake Connolly was a little disappointed he couldn't make it home for Thanksgiving to see his old Bishop Fenwick football teammates start a new holiday rivalry with Masconomet, or follow his native Salem High in their arch rivalry with Beverly.
He followed the games from his dorm at Ithaca College in upstate New York for a great reason — he and the Bombers were preparing for an NCAA Division 3 playoff matchup.
Ithaca won that weekend by beating Springfield at home to advance to the national quarterfinals, where they lost to No. 1 ranked North Central College (Illinois) this past Saturday. It was one of the most successful seasons in program history, with the Bombers going 12-1 and being ranked No. 10 in the country going into the playoffs.
"It was a great run. We had a lot of confidence and so much momentum going in, and they were a great opponent," said Connolly, who made two solo tackles and forced a fumble in the season-ending setback.
"The opportunity to go to Chicago and play a big game, most of our guys have never travelled on a plane for a game. That was new for me."
Learning — and processing — more
A sophomore defensive back, Connolly carved out a nice role for himself on one of the country's top Division 3 defenses. He finished with 36 tackles (ninth on the team), broke up four passes and tied for second with two interceptions (one of them going back for a touchdown in a shutout win over St. Lawrence.
Primarily a nickel defender this year, Connolly excelled in pass coverage. He still found plenty of chances to make the big hits that were his trademark at Bishop Fenwick, where he chosen as the Salem News Player of the Year after leading the Crusaders to an unbeaten "Fall 2" season in the spring of 2021.
"It's mainly a strong safety kind of role. Usually it's coverage distance downs in what they call 10-personnel, four receivers and one back. We also have a hybrid outside linebacker/safety spot that I've played some," said Connolly, who earned the start in a midseason game against UMass Dartmouth and made one of his interceptions in a Bomber victory.
"I was really excited about that," said Connolly. "I was mostly a special teams player as a freshman, so to be contributing a good amount feels really great."
Bomber captain Mike Roumes has been a big role model for Connolly in terms of learning the defense. Between sharper film study and getting the playbook down, Connolly feels like his game has come a long way in his two years playing in New York.
"Coming out of high school football, maybe the defense has one call. College it's an entire playbook to learn: base, sub, all the difference formations and calls," he explained. "The speed of the game is faster, but the mental aspect of recognizing all that and processing it is the biggest difference."
Having found a home
Playing at Yankee Stadium was one of the highlights of the year for Connolly and the Bombers. Their annual rivalry game with SUNY Cortland, who was ranked No. 9 nationally at the time, is contested for the Cortaca Jug. It was once called "the biggest little game" in America by Sports Illustrated and was played in front of 40,232 fans in the Bronx.
"It was so surreal. I took a patch of grass to keep. It was one of the best experiences of my life," said Connolly, naturally a big Red Sox fan as a North Shore native. "We had maybe three Sox fans. One of my best friends is from New Jersey, but his dad grew up in Boston so he's a big Boston sports fan. We were joking about Fenway being better."
The Bombers rolled on the hallowed ground, 34-17. It was the regular season finale for the Liberty League champs, who handled UMass Dartmouth 63-20 in the first round of the NCAA playoffs and got by Springfield, 31-20, in the second round.
"That Cortland-Ithaca game is one of those where you never know what's going to happen. That was huge for us as far as getting homefield in the playoffs," said Connolly. "It made for sure a cool experience. The atmosphere was unreal and we're so grateful to the alumni that made it all possible."
Oddly enough, Ithaca also won two NCAA playoff games when Jake's dad, Scott (the long-time Salem High and current Bishop Fenwick athletic director) was a monster defensive end in 1994. Jake is studying communication with a focus on management and design and is loving his time as a Bomber so far.
"I'm really happy here," he said. "I've found a home for sure. I've made so many friends and connections with people from Pennsylvania to New York and New Jersey. It's been incredible, and the school has the best resources for making sure you have everything you need for both class and football."