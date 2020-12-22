Salem's Doyle, Saugus' Surette named Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month

Due to their stellar performances both on the field and in the classroom, Salem High senior golf superstar Ethan Doyle and Saugus High senior Gabby Surette have been named the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month for November.
Ethan, an all-star golfer for the Witches each of the last four years, capped off his high school golf career with his best season to date. In a shortened season with 13 matches played, Doyle held a scoring average of 35.5 — par at his home course, Olde Salem Greens, is 36 — and had a match-play scoring average of 6.3 points per match.
The Northeastern Conference MVP last season as a junior, Ethan shot 2-under 33 four times during the season. This year, he was named The Salem News' Player of the Year in golf as well as The Daily Item of Lynn.
“I think the biggest thing for me this year was the preparation before the season,” said Ethan, who also plays basketball and baseball at Salem High. “I played pretty much every day this summer with guys from the team and with my dad (Salem golf/basketball coach Tom Doyle), and I think that really helped me get better. I got off to a tough start, but I was able to regroup and finish the year strong.”
To cap off his season, Ethan competed in the National High School Golf Association (NHSGA) Massachusetts Golf Championships at Shaker Hills Country Club in Harvard. With a score of 2-over 74, which put him in a tie for eighth place out of more than 100 golfers, he qualified for the 2021 NHSGA Boys National Invitational. The Boys Invitational — a 3-day, 54-hole stroke play event that includes both team and individual competition — will be played June 28-30 at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C.
“That was very exciting because my dad really knows that course well, and we were able to put together a strategy to work with,” he said. “I double-bogeyed the first hole, but I ended up playing great down the stretch and getting top 10.”
It’s not just on the golf course where Ethan is thriving, either. With a 3.5 grade point average, he is a member of the National Honor Society and also serves as a peer mentor for the underclassmen at Salem High.
“When your dad is in school every day (as a teacher and a coach), it definitely makes you focus on your schoolwork as well as athletics,” Ethan said. “But it also has a lot to do with being a team captain. You really want to set an example for the other guys and make sure you’re keeping up on your work so everyone else follows along.”
For Gabby, getting to play at all in her 2020 field hockey season was a bit of a surprise. considering the state of affairs in the town of Saugus with regard to COVID-19.
“Considering the fact that we were in the red for most of the season and were doing remote learning, a lot of us weren’t sure we were even going to be able to play this year,” said Gabby, who has been a four-year goalie for the Sachems. “We were surprised when we got the go-ahead, and we really tried to take advantage of our chance to play.”
A two-time team captain in field hockey, Gabby certainly took advantage of her playing time, logging an impressive 25-plus saves per game. “If it wasn’t for Gabby, the scores against us would have been much higher,” said Saugus field hockey coach Barbara Guarente. “Not only is she one of the area’s best performing goalies, she’s also highly respected by our opponents, officials and her teammates.”
If you think Gabby takes her time on the field seriously, just ask her about her schoolwork and her grades.
“I take schoolwork the most seriously out of everything,” she said. “Balancing my schoolwork and sports has always been something I’ve had to do, and this year was definitely a challenge because of dealing with things like college applications on top of everything.”
But Gabby has made it over that hump, getting accepted to a number of colleges as her field hockey season came to a close. Now, it’s time to sit back, choose her next step and potentially prepare to play softball for the Sachems in the spring.
“It’s definitely an honor to be chosen for an award like this, especially after I wasn’t sure I’d even be able to play this fall,” she acknowledged. “It’s nice to be recognized for the hard work that went into this season.”