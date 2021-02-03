Salem's Giunta knows a thing or two about slowing down Tom Brady

You can’t stop Tom Brady. You can only hope to contain him.
Nobody knows that or really has done that better — containing the greatest quarterback of all-time — than Peter Giunta and his NFL employers the last two decades.
Giunta, a Salem native, has been a defensive coach in the NFL since 1991, including three years as a defensive coordinator with the St. Louis Rams (1998-2000), and is currently a defensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.
He was a Giants defensive backs coach when the Giants beat the Patriots twice in Super Bowls in 2007 and 2011.
Overall, Giunta’s teams have prepared for Brady 11 times. They’ve won six of them, including those two memorable heart-breakers in February.
Considering Brady’s career record is 266-80, including the playoffs, the successes of Giunta’s teams against Brady is unmatched.
“I’ve been at this a long time and Brady is the smartest I’ve ever seen,” said Giunta, entering his sixth season with the Saints. “He’s just so hard to fool. He recognizes almost everything you throw at him.”
This past season, the Saints faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three times, easily winning the first two — 34-23 on Sept. 13 and 38-3 on Nov. 8 — before Brady and the Bucs won the more important game, 30-20, in the NFC Divisional round three Sundays ago.
“The first two games we got the ball from them a few times, a must against Brady,” said Giunta. “They didn’t run the ball with much success. We also got a little pressure on him. And, a key always with Brady, is disrupting the timing of his receivers at the line of scrimmage. We did that pretty well the first two times.”
As for the playoff ‘debacle’? Well, you can’t stop Brady every time.
“That was vintage Brady,” said Giunta. “He had more time. They had more success running the ball. It’s tough when those things happen.
“We got five interceptions over those first two games,” said Giunta. “We didn’t take it away in that game. In fact, they took it away from us four times. They did a much better job of protecting the ball.”
Giunta’s best work on Brady were the Super Bowls with the Giants, particularly against the undefeated Patriots in 2007.
That was a perfect storm in which the Giants fulfilled all of the key elements of the defensive game plan.
“We realized you have put pressure on Brady. You have to,” said Giunta. “If he has time, he will find the right receiver. He will find the guy who is single covered. That (Super Bowl) was special for us. We hit him hard all game and we did it most of the time without blitzing.
“They weren’t able to run the ball with much success and Brady threw the ball a lot,” Giunta added. “But you know what? Brady was still Brady and he was able to get that touchdown (to Randy Moss in the fourth quarter). Even when you’ve played great against him, like we did in that game, he still makes plays.”
One thing Giunta said the Saints coaches noticed about Brady is that while his movement in the pocket might not be what it was several years ago, his pocket presence is still elite as is the strength of his arm.
“I have so much respect for Brady, having seen a lot of film on him as well as faced him several times,” said Giunta. “It’s tough to do, but you have to be aggressive against him. I think Steve (Spagnuola), who was our coordinator with the Giants for the first Super Bowl against the Patriots, knows that. He’s also faced Brady once this year. I don’t think he’ll sit back and rush three guys. I expect them to go after him.”
###
New Orleans Saints defensive assistant Peter Giunta faced both Tom Brady (three times) and Patrick Mahomes.
The Saints beat Brady’s Bucs two of three games, but lost the important one in January, 30-20. The Saints lost to the Chiefs and Mahomes, 32-29, which was a little deceptive as the Chiefs led by two TDs early in the fourth quarter.
In Giunta’s opinion, this is the crème de la crème of quarterback matchups any time, never mind the Super Bowl.
On Mahomes:
“Mahomes can make so many plays. He can avoid the rush and when that happens he’s even more dangerous because he’s looking to throw the ball down field. We had him 3rd-and-15, had him sacked, but he got away, found (Tyreek) Hill, for a first down (at the 4-yard line). They end up getting a touchdown instead of field goal. Unlike Brady, Mahomes will also run if he has the opportunity. He’s just a special athlete.”
On Brady:
“Brady is so hard to fool. It’s amazing how he can find the right guy on almost every play. That’s why you have to pressure him. But even if you do that, with some success, he has the ability to move in the pocket and create more time. If you don’t pressure him he will kill you. It’s pretty simple.”
On the Patriots' game plan vs. Mahomes this season:
“One of the best game plans we saw against Mahomes was the Patriots game. They did an outstanding job of getting him off the field on third down. They played a lot of zone and they didn’t pressure a lot, rushing three guys and using a spy. Their goal was to collapse the pocket around him and force him to hold the ball, and play dink and dunk, which is not his style.”
On covering Hill:
“The Chiefs have a lot of weapons, but Hill and (Travis) Kelce are their key guys. I expect Tampa to stay on top of Hill and don’t give them the explosive play. He’s so dangerous. He can also turn a short pass into a 60 or 70-yard play. They feed off big plays. Tampa must keep them at a minimum.”
If Tampa Bay wins:
“It will be because they were able to possess the ball, not turning it over, and keeping Mahomes off the field. Tampa needs to have long, sustained drives on offense and they need to play really good defense in the red zone, forcing the Chiefs to kick field goals. If that happens, then let Brady do the rest.”
If Kansas City wins:
“It will because of more explosive big plays, which is what they want to do. I’m guessing Steve (Spagnuola) will try to pressure Brady into making mistakes. They will try to make Brady throw the ball on their terms, not his.”