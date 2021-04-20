Salem's Guy in midst of astounding 5K-a-day running streak

This Patriots' Day marked the eight-year anniversary of the tragic 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.
Upwards of 260 individuals were seriously injured in the shocking act of terrorism while three innocent souls were killed as a result of the explosions. One of those individuals that lost his life was Martin Richard, an eight-year-old boy from Dorchester.
Richard's parents, Bill and Denise, organized a foundation in their late son's name with a goal to promote education and sports in the community. The foundation quickly gained steam, with numerous men and women applying to join Richard's team. They've raised millions of dollars along the way and have carried out a variety of projects and acts of charity throughout the community. Perhaps most importantly, every member of the Martin Richard Foundation now runs in his honor.
For Salem's Jimmy Guy — who joined the team shortly after the Marathon bombings — that's one of the biggest things that pushes him to keep going every single day.
"Every time I'm running, I'm running for Martin Richard and his family," said Guy, a 1992 Salem High graduate who has previously served as the school's varsity cross country and track coach. Richard's dad, Bill, actually graduated from Salem High four years earlier in 1988, so there was an immediate connection there, said Guy.
"I want to keep their name out there, never forget what happened and realize you can triumph over tragedy no matter if it's a year from when it happened or eight years from when it happened," added Guy.
With that eight-year mark now having come and gone, Guy has stayed true to his word. He completed his first Boston Marathon in 2018 and has also run the New York City Marathon and the Baystate Marathon in Lowell. This October, he plans to add to that list by taking on the Chicago Marathon.
Lately, however, Guy's taken his training to a new level; he's run at least a 5K every single day for over a full year now.
"When the pandemic hit last year, I was working at Salem High and sort of unintentionally started this running streak," explained Guy. "I started running every day because I was doing remote schooling at the time and had a lot of time on my hands. I wanted to stay busy and stay active, and eventually I had hit 150 days straight and didn't want to stop.
"I'm not necessarily doing these runs for the Martin Richard Foundation, but that pushes me through and reminds me why I started running."
As it stands, Guy has now run at least a 5K (3.1 miles) every day for 400 straight days. He's approaching 1,800 total miles during the streak (300 or so of those coming alongside his trusty dog, Fenway) for an average of 4.34 miles a day. He completed a virtual marathon along the way and at this point, he doesn't have an end date in mind.
"It's honestly sort of like a Forrest Gump approach," admitted Guy. "My initial plan was to end at 365 days, but then I kept going. I'm just going to go until my body and mind says I need a break."
In order to keep the miraculous streak intact, Guy mixes up his runs with regularity. He currently works as a security officer at Boston College, so many of his runs take place near campus. But he'll also set course on the North Shore in towns like Marblehead, Swampscott and his hometown of Salem while mixing in a track session here and there as well.
"Every one of my runs has been outdoors, whether it's zero degrees or 100 degrees," he said. "I just can't do a treadmill; it's too tedious for me. But I've had runs in the middle of the night when I'm on break and go out at 1 a.m. You name the time, I've run it. It's just all about getting your mind right, setting yourself up for the day and planning how you're going to get your run in."
Guy admits that some days it's easier to get out there than others, but Richard's name certainly helps him power through. He's had no injuries and no lingering pains throughout his journey, and makes sure to mix up the running surfaces to ease the striking on his feet.
Guy's streak could end tomorrow, or it could continue up until the Chicago Marathon six months from now. Regardless, it's an accomplishment worth praising — one that Richard's family would certainly be proud of.
