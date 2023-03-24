Residents of Salem frequent the distinctive Witch City Mall to grab a bite to eat, visit the Halloween catered shops, or catch a flick at the throwback cinema. But the small downtown shopping center offers more than that.
Tucked in the back of the building and up a couple flights of stairs lies New Liberty Innovation School, a public high school catered to a variety of individuals who are largely over-aged and under-credited. The tight-knit school offers their 60 or so students the unique opportunity to learn and grow academically at their own pace while granting them early opportunities in the workforce through internships and work study programs.
Their mission? “To engage all students in real life learning about themselves and the world, to empower them to create a positive impact on their communities, and to ensure they have the tools to pursue their goals after graduation.”
“The teachers and students here are amazing; they do amazing work,” said New Liberty Innovation principal and Salem native, Jamaal Camah. “Our students are so talented and we want to put ourselves out there so the public can see what we’re doing.
“Not a lot of people know about us, we’re like a hidden gem out here.”
Formerly employed by the Boston Public school district for the past 17 years, most recently as the special education director at Tech Boston, Camah returned to his hometown last year with aspirations of giving back to his community in a positive learning environment. In order to fast track his goals, Camah and his team have brainstormed countless ideas to not only help raise money for the school and its students, but to spread awareness of what goes on between those walls within the Witch City Mall.
A former all-time great basketball player at Salem High, Camah admits that “basketball is life”. He was a member of the unbeaten 1995 state champion Witches’ basketball team, led by the legendary Scoonie Penn, and went on to play for Providence College. Naturally, the thought of a fundraising hoops tournament came to the forefront, and now, Camah is making it a reality.
Partnering with Matt Chewning, a pastor at Netcast Church at the Liberty Tree Mall, as well as numerous local sponsors, Camah and New Liberty will host the inaugural tournament at the Salem High Fieldhouse this Saturday (March 25), beginning at 8 a.m.
“I love basketball, basketball has helped me to be where I am today and this community as a whole has helped shape me as well,” said Camah. “We’ve had parking fundraisers, car washes, and now with March Madness this is where basketball is at its highest peak. So in brainstorming some ideas with staff and outside partners we thought, ‘Why not throw a basketball tournament?’.”
Despite never having experience running a tournament, the school’s idea appears to be a home run.
Ten different teams of men and women will participate in the 5-on-5, fully officiated event, which will use an elimination style bracket to determine a winner. Doors will open to the public at 8 a.m. and play will continue throughout the day.
In attendance will be a DJ, an MC announcing all the action, a food truck and local sponsors including Smiles of Salem (dental), Essex Pizza and Bit Bar. New Liberty Innovation has also received various gift cards from local businesses like the Hawthorne Hotel, and will hand out prizes for certain competitions throughout the day. That includes a classic game of Knockout, 3-point competitions and a skills and drills competition. There will also be a raffle towards the end of the event.
Most importantly, all of the money raised will go directly towards New Liberty Innovation to help fund transportation, internships and the like.
“All our proceeds go towards our kids,” said Camah. “We have two main goals: to build our network with our local businesses, and to try to partner with them not only for funding but also for internship opportunities. It should be a fun event to come and check us out, what we’re all about, and the real reason we’re doing this is for our students. We want to build awareness and spotlight some of the great work our students are doing.”
Camah says many of his current students will volunteer and help out at the tournament. Assuming all goes well, he hopes this is something they continue to carry out in the future.
There will be a trophy and individual medals given to the winning team following the event. Jerseys will be provided for all participants and each sponsor will have the opportunity to get on the mic and promote their cause, company or organization.
To learn more about New Liberty Innovation, their core values and day-to-day curriculum, please visit nlis.salemk12.org.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.