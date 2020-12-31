Salem's Penn thriving in assistant coach role for NBA's Grizzlies

North Shore hoop fans remember Scoonie Penn as the pure-scoring, electrifying point guard from Salem High.
If you were too young to witness his magnificent run with the Witches during the early 1990s, perhaps you remember him from his playing days at Boston College and Ohio State, the latter of which he helped to a Final Four appearance as the team's starting 1-guard. Penn was ultimately drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2000 NBA draft, but opted to continue his career overseas. He enjoyed over a decade of successful basketball on the European professional circuit, playing for number of teams before eventually calling it quits in 2011.
Fast forward to present day, and you'll find the 43-year-old Penn hasn't drifted far from his basketball roots.
After spending time with his alma matter Ohio State as director of player development for the men's squad, Penn landed a position as an assistant coach for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies. Nearly two years later, he continues to thrive in his role for the upstart Grizz.
"It's been great," said Penn, who scored 2,182 points at Salem High and capped it all off with an undefeated state championship run as a senior in 1995, prior to his team's game against the Celtics at TD Garden Wednesday night.
"The (NBA) is very different than college; there's more time to work with the guys, more development, and the fact that we have a young team and me coming from college and being with that age group makes it really easy for me to relate and deal with the younger guys," he added. "I kind of understand their language and it's a great group of guys, a good young core, great coaching staff ... I absolutely love it."
In his role as an Grizzlies assistant, Penn admits that he deals with a myriad of different duties. It's something he never takes for granted as he continues to branch out and grow in his new field.
"We do everything; that's what I love most," he said. "We all scout, we all do development and we mix it up with a little bit of everything, which is great because you get to learn a lot more and aren't just tied to one thing. It really allows me to learn and become more diverse in my job."
Taking on the bubble
While the 2020-21 NBA campaign is now underway, it wasn't long ago that the Grizzlies were vying for a playoff run in the Orlando bubble this past summer. Along with the rest of the coaching staff, Penn was on hand for the unique experience and feels his young team benefited greatly from the tight-knit journey.
Memphis wound up securing the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, qualifying for a play-in game against Portland. Though they ultimately dropped a close decision (126-122), it was certainly a valiant effort for the underdog Grizzlies.
"After the first week, you really got acclimated to what it was all about," Penn said of the pandemic bubble. "It was pretty easy to adjust, honestly; it was just basketball as usual. There were no distractions: we'd practice, watch film and during our down time we golfed and fished, fun stuff like that. So it was great.
"From a basketball standpoint, it was really good for our guys. We got so close despite an injury bug that hit us (Memphis was without Jaren Jackson Jr., Justice Winslow and Tyus Jones for the run, all of whom were fixtures in the rotation), so to do that without three main rotation guys was certainly something we could build off."
Moving forward
The early bubble exit forced Penn and Memphis to immediately get back to work as they prepared for a quick turnaround for the 2020-21 season beginning less than three months later.
The new 72-game season got underway last week, and although it may look relatively normal on TV, playing in the NBA during a pandemic is anything but. Between daily testing, social restrictions, limited travel and other necessary regulations, it's certainly something nobody in the league has ever dealt with.
Still, Penn says it's good to be back playing and coaching competitive basketball, and the Grizzlies are simply taking it all day by day.
"So far so good," he said. "It's definitely an adjustment with the testing, days off and just all the regulations that we have. But we just have to adapt; that's been our motto. We still get to do what we love to do ... and it's not like we're at this alone. Every other team is dealing with the same thing."
The Grizzlies entered Wednesday's clash against the Celtics with a 1-2 record, dropping close decisions to San Antonio and Brooklyn while topping the Atlanta Hawks. Second-year standout Ja Morant was off to a phenomenal start, scoring 44 points with nine assists in the opener and following that up with 28 points and seven assists in the win over the Hawks. Unfortunately, Morant injured his ankle against Brooklyn and will likely miss somewhere around 3-to-5 weeks.
Without their leading scorer and rising superstar in the fold — as well as the prolonged absences of Jackson Jr. and Winslow — wins will certainly become more difficult to find. But it's a challenge Penn and Co. are willing and eager to accept, and it will give the team a chance to work in some of the other younger guys who are looking to establish roles in the rotation.
"It's going to be tough for us without Ja, but the one thing we're going to stress is playing hard, playing fast and playing unselfish," said Penn. "If we can do those things, then it doesn't matter who's on the court. Everyone knows this is a make-or-miss league, and hopefully we can generate some wins here.
"The future looks good, but we still want to build and grow with the guys we have," continued Penn. "We'll take our lumps, but want to try and find the good and positives in it all and do things that will help us down the line. We understand we're where at as a franchise and we're going to continue to do things the right way."
There's no question that Penn has found a home in Memphis and relishes his time there. But as in any career, he does hope to move up the ladder down the line and has his eyes set on either a head coaching or front office position.
"I'm comfortable where I am and think I'm in a good position to grow and learn and be involved in a lot of stuff. But I definitely want more," said Penn. "Head coach is always the goal; maybe I'll go back to college as a head coach at some point. But I'd also like to explore front office. Right now my focus is on where I am now and continuing to help build this team."
