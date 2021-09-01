Salem's Stanley signed to Revolution's Unified Team 

John Stanley, a Special Olympic athlete from Salem, was signed by the New England Revolution and Special Olympics Massachusetts to their 2021 Unified Team on August 17 at Gillette Stadium.
Stanley, one of 13 members of the 2021 Revolution Unified Team (all from Massachusetts), signed his contract as he and the others were welcomed to the soccer club by Jonathan Kraft, the President of Kraft Family Philanthropies; Bruce Arena, the Revolution Sporting Director and head coach; and Brian Bilello.
The signing is part of the organizations’ partnership with Special Olympics Massachusetts that leverages the power of sports to promote an environment of inclusion and friendly competition. As the club’s longstanding partner in support of the Revolution Unified Team, Arbella Insurance donated $35,000 to Special Olympics Massachusetts during the Revs match on August 18.
Unified soccer will return to the Gillette Stadium pitch on Saturday, Sept. 18 when the Revolution Unified Team hosts the Andover Stars Unified Team following New England’s MLS match against the Columbus Crew.
||||