DANVERS — The Hingham hockey team came into Saturday's clash with St. John's Prep at the Essex Sports Center as the state's No. 1 team with one win already under their belts. The host Eagles, meanwhile, were playing their first game.
So the 8-2 blowout victory by St. John's technically must be classified as an upset -- but it also served noticed to the rest of the Commonwealth's high school hockey programs not to take this team lightly.
Captain Tommy Sarni led a balanced scoring with a hat trick. It felt particularly good for the senior captain, who got to play in only two games last season before fracturing his collarbone.
"It's only one game and we have to put that in perspective," said veteran Prep head coach Kristian Hanson. "We have to focus on taking one game at a time; there's a lot of work to still be done.
"Two years ago we lost at Hingham, 9-1, in our opener and it taught us a lesson. We went on to become one goal from (state finals at ) the Garden that year."
Playing under new 17-minute periods, the Eagles got balanced scoring all day with their first and second lines each accounting for three goals, while the third line had one with defenseman Jeff Melanson getting the other. In all, a dozen different players wearing navy and white sweaters got on the scoresheet.
"We played four lines and I was pleased with the balance," said Hanson. "There are a lot of players back for us and the team chemistry is good. They're used to playing together.
"Sarni had a big game with three. He's a great leader who gives you 110 percent every shift."
Sarni put the Eagles on the board in the final minute of the first period after being set up by linemate Cole Blaeser (3 assists), and added two more in the middle frame.
"We don't pay any attention to the rankings," said the senior from Lynnfield. "In our locker room before the game I said to the team 'Just play as a family.'
Getting a hat trick was great, but I wouldn't have done it without my linemates (Pierce Blaeser, who had 2 assists, and Cole Blaeser). "They gave me the passes. We're a fast team and when the passes are accurate it allows us to move the puck quickly and get more shots.
"We were all so excited to play our first game," added Sarni, "and for me personally it felt great to be back after what happened last year."
The game was close until St. John's exploded for five goals in the second period to put it out of reach. The Harbormen tied the game at 1-1 seconds into the middle period on a goal by Bobby Falvey that Prep netminder Brian Cronin (25 saves), who was thrust into action when senior Payton Palladino was unable to play. Cronin, a junior, went to Arlington Catholic a year ago, but didn't make the team.
"He was thrown into his first varsity start and did a great job,' said Hanson.
Cronin made some big saves early on, denying Paul Dzavik from close range when the game was still scoreless, and then came up with two big stops on a Hingham power play.
It took the Eagles 45 seconds after the Harbormen tied it up to regain the lead on the first of two by second line right wing junior Will Van Sicklin. He added another goal in the third period, both set up by center Jimmy Ayers, who also scored an unassisted tally.
The Eagles scored six unanswered goals before the visitors got on the board again, burying a pair of goals in 16 seconds by Sarni and Melanson late in the second period.
Hingham's starting goalie ,6-foot-6 Luke Merian, filled the net, but the Eagles were able to beat him by keeping the puck low and pouncing on rebounds. He gave way to freshman Keagin Wilson in the third period when SJP put two more in the back of the net.
"It's a great start, but we can't afford to think things are going to be easy. We have to maintain focus and be ready for BC High in the Pete Frates Classic on Wednesday at home," said Hanson.
The game's Three Stars were announced after the final whistle, with Van Sicklin getting the first star, linemate Ayers the second, and Sarni the third.
St. John's Prep 8, Hingham 2
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Hingham;0;1;1;2
St. John's Prep;1;5;2;8
First period: SJP, Tommy Sarni (Pierce Blaeser, Cole Blaeser), 16:36.
Second period: H, Bobby Falvey (Sean Garrity), 1:24; SJP, Will Van Sicklin (un), 2:09; SJP, Sarni (P. Blaeser, C. Blaeser), 7:02; SJP, Jimmy Ayers (Van Sicklin, Ben McGilvray), 7:02; SJP, Sarni (C. Blaeser, Theo Vetere), 14:27; SJP, Jeff Melanson (Christian Rosa), 14:58.
Third period: H, Connor Walsh (Billy Jacobus, Allu Linna), 1:17; SJP, Van Sicklin (Ayers, Jeff Melanson), 12:13; SJP, Joe Melanson (Mike Shyjan, Zack Raposa), ppg, 15:20
Saves: H, Luke Merian 21, Keagin Wilson 6; Brian Cronin 25.
Records: H, 1-1-0; SJP, 1-0-0.