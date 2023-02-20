MARBLEHEAD — The North Andover girls are this year's IABBO Larry McIntire Classic champs.
The Scarlet Knights were too strong, too balanced, and too deadly shooting from the outside for Masconomet to keep pace with Monday, pulling away over the final three quarters for a 56-35 victory.
Taylor Bovardi and Kaleigh Monagle both had three steals while Kylie Dumont had two for the Chieftains, but they were outrebounded 41-27 and often held to just one shot before play was going the other way in the Knights' favor.
North Andover's Hannah Martin, the tourney MVP, was a player the Chieftains knew they had to contain. She was held to 17 points, but teammate Sydney Rogers gave them fits by draining five 3-pointers.
The Knights, now 15-6 and headed for the MIAA Division 1 state tourney, went on a 6-0 run to start the second quarter and finished with seven unanswered points to take a 28-17 halftime lead. This was following a 14-14 tie through one quarter.
All three quarters ended with a buzzer beater by the eventual champs, with Rogers hitting the first two shots (including a trey) and Martin capping the third quarter with another bomb from downtown. Masconomet was held to just three points in the second frame and could never recover.
"They were too much for us," said Chieftains head coach Todd Sundstrom. "You go into a game like this and try to stop their best player (Martin). We keyed on her, but that number 30 (Rogers) responded. She killed us with those 3's."
North Andover had defeated Bishop Fenwick in the first round Sunday while Masco defeated Peabody to get to the finals.
The Chieftains made a push at the start of the third quarter, and Natalie Nolan came off the bench to spark her team (6x points). Her layup on a fast break cut the deficit to 10 points.
Mia Theberge was high scorer for Masco with 14 points, and Riley Bovardi had nine on three long shots.
"Our team fought hard against a top 10 Division 1 team," said Sundstrom. "Even though we lost, the weekend was the best thing that could happen for the girls by facing two strong tournament-bound teams. It was a good weekend, and now we wait to see who we'll face when the tourney seeding comes out."
Theberge, who also had a strong game against Peabody the previous day, was named to the All Tourney team along with Taylor Bovardi. Rogers was also selected for the Knights with MVP Martin. Cecilia Kay from Fenwick and Peabody's Logan Lomasney also made the team.
Kay had a double-double with 26 points and 18 rebounds in the consolation win over Peabody, 59-42. Freshman Caitlin Boyle had 11 points and eight rebounds for the winners while Celia Neilson, also a freshman, chipped in eight points and six assists. Junior Tess Keenan was a defensive standout sa well for the 13-7 Crusaders.
The Tanners were led by Lomasney's 17 points and nine rebounds while senior captain Taylor Bettencourt had eight points and six assists. Maia Davis and Elizabeth Bettencourt played well.
"This tournament was great to give our team confidence getting ready for the tournament," said winning coach Jessalyn Devaney.
North Andover 56, Masconomet 35
Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 championship game
at Marblehead High Fieldhouse
Masconomet: Haberland 0-0-0, Theberge 5-3-14, R. Bovardi 3-0-9, Dumont 0-0-0, T. Bovardi 2-0-4, Monagle 0-0-0, Lalikos 0-0-0, Leire 0-0-0, Nolan 3-0-6, Allen 0-2-2, Cote 0-0-0, Ubaldo 0-0-0 Totals: 13-5-35.
North Andover: Daley 0-0-0, Berrad 1-0-2, Papell 3-0-7, J. Rogers 3-2-8, Brown 0-0-0, Rondeau 0-0-0, Benvenuto 0-0-0, Martin 7-0-17, Clifford 0-0-0, S. Rogers 8-1-22 Totals: 22-3-56.
Halftime: NA, 28-17.
3-Pointers: M, R. Bovardi (3), Theberge; NA, S. Rogers (5), Martin (3), Papell.
Records: M 13-7; NA 15-6.