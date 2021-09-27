BEVERLY — On paper it had the billings of a marquee early season matchup between Northeastern Conference powers.
But Monday's bout between the Beverly and Masconomet boys soccer teams didn't quite live up to that hype. Part of that was due to a bout of injuries sustained on the Panthers' side, but give credit where credit's due: Masco played a heck of a first half and was able to steal the momentum early en route to a 4-1 triumph.
With the win, the Chieftains remained unbeaten at 7-0 and have now outscored opponents by a ridiculous 41-2 margin. To put an even bigger stamp on Monday's victory, head coach Jared Scarpaci collected his 100th career win as leader of the Chieftains.
"It was a hidden goal of mine when I got the job (at Masco) because I have 100-plus college wins and there aren't many coaches who have 100 college wins and 100 high school wins. So it's a nice milestone for sure," said Scarpaci, who won over 100 games as coach at Emerson College prior to his current managerial position at Masco. One of his current assistant coaches, Cody Schram, played on that Emerson squad and was also on Scarpaci's coaching staff thereafter.
In terms of the game at hand, Masco scored three first half goals, with all of them coming from nearly identical spots.
The first one came courtesy of Jason Karas, who got in close on the left side of the box and fired a shot across the net to the far post, top shelf and in. Not too long after that, Karas found Nate Collins in a similar spot of the box, and the latter booted home another marker to the same spot.
Beverly's Wilson DeLeon had a nice chance on a breakaway to cut the deficit in half later on in the frame, but Chieftains' keeper Kevin Pelletier intelligently left his post to come out for a last second clear. Masco's Sam Brockelman would then find the back of the net a few possessions later — again on a shot across the goal from left to right side.
"That's sort of what we practice," Scarpaci explained of the three eerily similar goals. "It's great that the guys were finishing, they're getting it, and that's definitely part of our game plan for sure."
Despite being down three key starters — including senior captain and center back Nick Fox, as well as fellow fourth-year player Henry Mercier and junior Owen McCarthy — Beverly visibly picked up play after halftime.
Star senior Nick Braganca had multiple shots on goal and was able to shake Masco defenders at times despite being double and triple teamed, but none of the shots were struck clean enough to provide serious threat. Still, Braganca continued to push the pace and make the Chieftains' D work, finally helping his team get on the board when he found an open DeLeon on the right side of the box for an easy goal midway through the final half.
By that point, however, Masco had already scored four unanswered (Stephen Ralph had a header goal off a corner kick from Brockelman early in the second half).
"I don't like to lose, (the players) don't like to lose ... obviously nobody likes to lose," said Panthers' head coach Edgar de Leon. "But you need to lose to learn and get better and sometimes it's a hard lesson. These guys know it and when you play Masco you're always going to have a physical team in front of you. They have good athletes, some good players, so if you don't bring your A-game it's going to be a long day for you."
While Masco's offense certainly shined bright in scoring four tough goals against a strong Panthers' team, their defense was perhaps most impressive in the win. Their keeper, Pelletier, made some key saves and high IQ plays from the back, and defenders like Eoin O'Brien, Zach Peterson, Simon Berents and Harry Sorenson, as well as the aforementioned Ross O'Brien, were "rocks" in the back, according to Scarpaci.
Beverly hopes to get Fox back at some point this season, but likely not until the end of October or early November as he recovers from an ankle injury. That means the Panthers will once again be without him when they head to Masco for a rematch this Friday, but de Leon says his team will be ready to go and give them another tough game regardless of the personnel available.
"I think like any team Masco definitely has their weaknesses and if we can make those chances count and be a little more solid defensively like we did in the second half (on Monday), then we can definitely contest for a W," said de Leon. "But again, you have to make those chances count because when you don't, a 4-1 loss is what you'll get."
Beverly got some strong play from Teo Berbic up front and Ian Visnick in the back (he usually controls the midfield but was forced to play defense due to injuries) in Monday's setback. On the other side, sophomore Ara Scarpaci, played well up top for the Chieftains.
"Beverly is a very dangerous team," added Scarpaci. "They have a lot of offense; there's a lot more wins to come in Beverly. They battle, and so do we but we have to test it first, and we're looking forward to seeing them again (on Friday)."
Friday's rematch between the two squads is slated for 4 p.m. at Masco on the natural grass field.