Bill Gillis and Peter Pedro left a lasting impression on the athletes they coached on the Salem State University track team in the 1970s. So much so, in fact, that almost 50 years later a group of those players are organizing a scholarship fund to honor their late coaches.
Bill Goodwin and Jim Ridley are spearheading the effort to raise funds for two scholarships -- one for a student from Marblehead, Gillis’ hometown, and one from Lynn Tech, Pedro’s alma mater.
“Bill (Gillis) was the head coach and Peter worked with the sprinters,” said Goodwin. “A lot of us have kept in touch and when they passed away, we decided to reach out to the communities to start this scholarship to keep their memory alive.”
The plan is to award two $500 scholarships starting with this year’s senior class. The winners will be selected by the guidance departments at each school.
“It’s something we want to do to recognize two guys we thought the world of,” said Goodwin, the former principal of Gloucester High School. “Billy Gillis was like a father for a lot of us. We had a bond and a lot of us stuck together.”
Ridley, a former principal of Lynn Tech who is now assistant principal at St. Mary’s in Lynn, said their athletes held Gillis and Pedro in the highest regard.
“They left such an impression on us,” said Ridley, who graduated from Salem State in 1976 and competed on the track team four years. “We started getting together as a group around 1980 and we still do it once a year.” Bob Seibold was a driving force in organizing those mini-reunions as well.
The hope is to raise enough seed money so that these scholarship can be presented for the foreseeable future, Ridley said.
Donations to the Bill Gillis/Peter Pedro Scholarship can be sent to:
Eastern Bank
Bill Gillis/Peter Pedro Scholarship
37 Central St.
Salem, MA 01970
Please write FOR DEPOSIT ONLY and account number 00601411910 on the back of the check.