SALEM — After three weeks of captain’s practices and two straight weeks of skills, drills and scrimmaging against each other, the Beverly High boys lacrosse team was hungry to see some opponents wearing different colored uniforms.
Tuesday in their season opener, the Panthers feasted.
The Orange-and-Black found the back of the Salem net early and often at Bertram Field, scoring a dozen goals in the opening quarter and rolling to a 19-0 season opening victory.
Eleven different players scored for Beverly, which did not play any preseason games prior to their opener. In all, 16 players got onto the scoresheet as they were able to work everyone (junior varsity included) into the game for most of the last two-and-a-half quarters.
“It was a good opener for us,” said second-year Beverly head coach Matt Riordan. “Our offense clicked pretty well with the starters, their passing and finishing. We put in some plays that they implemented.
“We worked a lot on time and space (in the preseason) in hopes of getting a much faster paced offense this season. That was there today.”
Attackman Will ten Hope led Beverly with four goals while midfielder Mason Simpson and attacker Cam Smith both scored three times. John Maloblocki pocketed a pair of second period goals, while single scores came from D.J. Bachini, Troy Morin, Aidan Sullivan, Adam Shipp, James Silva, Cam Cook and Thomas Keene.
Matt Mezza and Bradley Griffin both had three assists for BHS, while got an additional two from defenseman Jaxon Thomas and one apiece from Will Johnstone, Gavin Lawrence, Simpson, Morin and Sullivan.
Salem got an immense performance from senior co-captain Maher Kokonezis, who made a career high 32 saves.
“Maher was a rock back there. Anything they attempted from 18-20 feet out, if Maher could see it he more than likely got a stick on it,” rookie Salem head coach Reilly Christie said. “He and (fellow senior captain) Javon Beaver are the backbone of our defense; we’ll rely on them all season.”
Christie saw some good things from his young and very inexperienced squad — some of whom first picked up lacrosse sticks two weeks ago.
There were some strong clears and solid communication with the Witches’ defensive slides at times, but they also had trouble picking up ground balls or creating space and movement for themselves to operate.
Still, he expects his team to learn from this opening setback and find ways to improve.
“My dad always told me growing up, ‘You get 15 minutes after a game to be happy, mad or sad about it, then it’s time to get back to work’,” Christie said.
“One thing we preach to our guys is that we want to be attacking everything we do and always be moving. We might not be the best team, but we want to be one of the hardest working teams just by getting after it. Little by little, game by game and week by week, we want to see that improvement. I’m encouraged by how far we’ve already come since the first day of practice.”
Freshman long stick middie Jayden Benson, one of Salem’s newer players, drew praise from Christie for being “all over the field” against Beverly. The play of senior midfielder Kyle Michaud was also noticeable.
In his first varsity start, goaltender Colby Vaccaro played the first 31 minutes for Beverly, making one save and earning the shutout. Dylan Hunter came on for the last 17 minutes and didn’t face a shot on net. Riordan was also pleased defensively with Thomas (“he’s like having another coach on the field”) and sophomores Brendan McCarron and Griffin, among others.
Beverly is back in action Thursday when it plays at defending Northeastern Conference champion Marblehead, while Salem will take on NEC foe Gloucester before a non-league tilt against Malden Friday.
