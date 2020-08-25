SEASON ON THE MOVE: NEC principals vote to move fall sports to February start

The 12 principals of Northeastern Conference schools have voted to move the entire fall sports season to the floating 'Fall 2' period scheduled to take place between February 22 and April 25, 2021.
Seven schools in The Salem News coverage area — Beverly, Danvers, Salem, Peabody, Marblehead, Swampscott, and league newcomer Masconomet — are part of the Northeastern Conference.
That heptad, along with fellow NEC schools Gloucester, Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Saugus and Winthrop, have voted to push boys and girls soccer, field hockey, boys and girls cross country, volleyball and golf to the Fall 2 campaign that has been set up by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Association in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
High school football and cheerleading across the Commonwealth had already been moved to 'Fall 2' by the MIAA's COVID-19 Task Force and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). While it was ruled that other fall sports deemed low (golf, cross country) or moderate risks (soccer, field hockey, volleyball) could start practicing on Sept. 18 and hold a season that runs through Nov. 20, individual leagues and districts were given the option to shift those sports to the floating season.
The NEC released a statement late Tuesday night, stating:
"The Northeastern Conference Athletic Directors and Principals recently met to discuss the upcoming fall season. We are recommending that all sports from fall 1 season move to the fall 2 season.
"We recognize that connections for all students are critical. Out of season practice sessions are a new initiative that the MIAA offers to all their member schools this year. There will be opportunities for connections in the fall that are sport-specific.
"NEC fall sports' movement to the fall 2 season and fall out of season coaching activities will be discussed further with the NEC superintendents of schools and individual school committees. We expect to release more details after our recommendations are reviewed and discussed further."
There are 10 cities and towns currently in Massachusetts that have been designated as 'red' communities, having more 8 or more active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents according to the Average Daily Incidence Rate over the last 14 days. Four of those cities and towns — Salem, Saugus, Winthrop and Lynn — house NEC teams, with two of those in Lynn.
When reached by The Salem News on Wednesday, several athletic directors politely chose not to comment at this time; others did not return phone calls.
Danvers High School released its own statement, which read:
"These are clearly tough times with difficult decisions being made each day in order to do what is necessary in the best interest of our students. Given these circumstances, we are working hard as a district and a league to provide a meaningful fall athletic experience for our student-athletes within these new parameters, as we recognize the important role athletics plays in the overall high school experience. We must remain positive and make the best of a very tough situation. Danvers Public Schools is committed to supporting our student-athletes and coaches in any way we can during this process."
Masconomet Regional principal Peter Delani, a long time educator, said that his athletic director, John Daileanes, is already working on a 'flex' plan so that student-athletes who participate in fall sports can practice those on campus in a safe environment while keeping them engaged and active, then play the actual games during the Fall 2 period. This proposal will be brought to the Masconomet school committee.
By proposing this, there will be, he said, the same amount of days in the student-athlete experience between the fall and Fall 2 seasons.
Delani equated it to what college athletic programs might do; for instance, a college baseball team practices all fall, then plays its actual games in the new year.
"I don't view what we're going to propose as a detriment," said Delani. "I look at it as gaining opportunity, because the MIAA (fall season) is starting a month late, and we'd be gaining more time. We're trying to look at it as the glass being half-full."
Answering the question as to how a sport like golf could begin playing on Feb. 22, Delani said hopefully golfers would be able to get out on courses in the third or fourth week of March and play through April 25.
"It might not be ideal," he said, "but this decision was made to give kids the best opportunity to fulfill the amount of time they'd see in a regular fall season. We think we can accomplish that."