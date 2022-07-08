In late March 2020, Ipswich’s George Norris was tragically killed when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle with his wife, Amy, and son, Jack. Norris was just 58 years old.
Amy and Jack both survived the crash, but were seriously injured. Now, they are making sure that George’s name lives on forever.
Late last month, Jack Norris hosted the second annual George Norris 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in an effort to bring people together to not only remember his father and raise money for a good cause, but to play some competitive hoops and have a good time doing so. Over 100 players of all ages showed up to the event held at Ipswich High, and Norris says Year 2 was nothing short of a slam dunk.
“The tournament was everything I envisioned it to be: great people, amazing competition and just an overall unforgettable day,” said Norris, a 2019 Ipswich High graduate and former varsity basketball player. “I know my dad’s somewhere up in heaven smiling down. Thank you everyone who helped make it possible, especially my mom and Jason Finskt (another former IHS hoopster).”
While everyone in attendance was a winner, it was the trio of former Pingree standout Felix Kloman (now playing for Division 1 Brown) and former Manchester Essex stars Kellen and Cade Furse who took home the top prize of $5,000. The three champions chose to donate the money to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Former Gloucester High Male Athlete of the Year and 1,000 point scorer Marcus Montagnino also took part in the tournament, as well as a slew of other former and current North Shore standouts. It was certainly a memorable afternoon for all those involved, and Norris plans to continue the new tradition for years to come.
“We doubled from last year to this year so we plan on continuing to just grow it,” said Norris.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.