BOXFORD — Loud cheers came from the sidelines Wednesday as the Masconomet girls lacrosse team enthusiastically got ready to take on Ursuline Academy’s Bears Wednesday evening.
All that energy paid off in the Division 2 playoffs with the Chieftains polishing off a 19-9 win to advance to the Division 2 Round of 16 against Scituate (time TBA).
The 8th seeded Chieftains first round bout was a challenge against the 26th seeded Bears as the summer heat bogged down the players at times. Masconomet’s head coach Manny Lopes was happy with the win but knows there is still room for improvement for NEC champions.
“This is the best lacrosse team I have coached so far; they are smart kids both in school and on the field with a high lacrosse IQ. To succeed in this tournament, we have to take care of the ball, I think we work hard on both ends but we get sloppy sometimes because we rush. We need patience in offense and defense.” said Lopes.
Masco’s possessions began strong by winning nearly every face-off. Junior Sarah Bernier rapidly found the back of the Bears’ net scoring early with 23:31 minutes left of the half. Bernier attacked again within less than a minute from her previous goal.
“I think we started well, you can see how the game is going to go based on who wins the draw and we won the majority of them beginning of the game,” said Lopes.
The Bears tried to charge back, successfully scoring six goals in the first half. This was no match for the Chieftains, though, as after a brief timeout they went back into the game ready to pounce.
The Chieftains sunk in 13 first-half goals with three of those launched into the net by senior captain Liza Brockelman with an assist from juniors Maggie Sturgis and Bella Juliano. Juliano notched three goals with assists from juniors Sarah Bernier and Emmy Clark. Clark threw in a shot that landed the hosts another goal with an assist from Sturgis who earned a goal herself with the help of Clark.
“Bella Juliano had a great game, Jolie Dalton and Maggie Sturgis did incredible today. Along with my strong defense, they always stand out to me.” praised Lopes.
Senior captain of the Chieftains Jolie Dalton scored five goals overall, three in the first half with assists from Sturgis, Brockelman, and Clark.
Captains Jolie Dalton, Liza Brockelman, and Taylor Bovardi were optimistic after their hard-earned win.
“I think we played well transitioning from offense to defense and we had a lot of fast breaks I think that’s how we had most of our goals,” said Dalton.
The Bears did not give up in the second half despite the Chieftains having a 7-point lead. Ursuline Academy fueled up and fired the first two shots hitting the back of the net. The Chieftains retaliated back and rocketed six consecutive goals from Juliano, Sturgis, Dalton, Bernier, and junior captain Taylor Bovardi with assists from Clark and Juliano against the Bears.
“When you look at the clock and you see how much time is left, you know you can give it your all for the next few minutes. It is a motivation to see the time going down,” said Brockleman.
Ursuline Academy tried to strike back as Bears’ junior Caroline Uniacke successfully executed her 5th goal for the evening but with little time to spare.
The Chieftains stride on to practice for their next playoff game that will take place Sunday against Scituate. The team is eager for more competition to come.
“Our team is a team that loves competition, I think we do very well against really good teams and we pick up our intensity,” said Brockleman.