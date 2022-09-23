NORTH ANDOVER — For only the third time during their state-best 23-game winning streak, the Marblehead High football team held a lead of less than six points late in Friday night's road trip to blustery Walsh Stadium in North Andover.
Good thing the Magicians had junior captain Christian Pacheco's defensive instincts to make sure they held onto that slim lead.
Host North Andover dialed up a screen pass on 4th-and-long with 2:03 to play. Pacheco read it perfectly, swallowed up the Knights' running back and enabled his Magicians to run out the clock on a hard-fought 12-7 victory.
In an early season battle of unbeatens, Marblehead (3-0) punted it back to North Andover (now 2-1) with 4:33 to go. The Knights picked up one first down looking for the go-ahead score, but Pacheco knocked down a first down pass, Marblehead made sure tackles on the next two downs, and Pacheco was there for the game-sealing tackle on fourth down.
"Christian had that killer instinct towards the end of the game. He came up huge," said Magicians head coach Jim Rudloff. "He's played great all year, and he's one of the kids that's getting better every week. That shows you he's a good listener and a hard worker in practice."
Once again, it was a long catch on a seemingly impossible down by Connor Cronin that kept Marblehead's win streak alive.
Trailing 7-6 late in the third quarter, the Magicians faced 4th-and-14 only to see Cronin find a free seam in the end zone. Junior quarterback Miles O'Neill delivered a lofty pass for the 39-yard go-ahead touchdown.
"Miles had a great arm. He runs the pocket pretty well and throws it to the spot," Cronin said. "That play was a little more up the seam, but that's where the space was. It's really just about finding open space."
Cronin caught five passes of O'Neill's 18 completions for 67 of his 201 yards. O'Neill did a nice job finding other receivers, notably Ryan Commoss (3 receptions for 39 and a TD) and Shane Keough (2 for 32). But when the chips were on the table, despite the defense knowing Cronin was the man to key on, arguably the state's most elusive receiver found a way.
"Teams are leaving a third person over Connor and we're trying to do other things to take advantage of that," Rudloff explained. "But Connor is very good at knowing when not to run a hard route, let that coverage develop and find a seam in it.
"Maybe that's not the ideal way for a QB to set his feet, and as control freak of a coach it's difficult to plan for," Rudloff added. "But right now it's working on those long downs."
North Andover led 7-0 late in the first half on a long TD toss of its own. Cam Partridge hauled in a 29-yard pass from Drew Fitzgerald over double coverage with only 1:35 left before halftime.
Cronin (who else?) took the ensuing kick back over the 50-yard line to give Marblehead some hope. O'Neill went 5-for-7 in a quick 51-yard drive capped by a 10-yard TD to Commoss, and after the extra point was blocked it was 12-7 at the break.
Despite North Andover having some success on outside runs by Michael McNaught (74 yards on 11 carries), Marblehead pitched a second half shutout. Key stops by the likes of Pacheco, Chris DeWitt, Nick Whitaker, Jack Whipple and Shane Keough helped corral the Knights when they ran the ball between the tackles, and the Magicians turned them over on downs or forced a punt on every second half possession.
"John (Dubzinski, the North Andover coach) had a terrific program and they gave us a lot of problems on those outside runs," Rudloff said. "It was poor angles, sitting back and waiting for blocks instead of taking them on. We just seemed in a fog the whole game."
Eddie Johns had 67 yards from scrimmage and picked up some key first downs for Marblehead, which improved to 3-0 for the seventh consecutive season. Brooks Keefe had an interception in the first quarter as well.
Once the Magician defense took the field with a chance to win the game with under four minutes to play, it was merely a matter of remembering the film work they'd done during the week and trusting their instincts.
"We knew we needed one more stop to secure the win and we were all fired up to see who was going to make the play," said Cronin. "That jug formation, 3-by-1, the screen is a big play out of that. We kind of knew it was coming and swallowed it up."
After an emotional win last Friday hours after lineman Jake Scogland lost his father, Rudloff felt Marblehead had a decent week of practice. Still, they made some uncharacteristic mistakes Friday: failing to score inside the 10-yard line in the first quarter after misreading a signal twice, not pouncing on two fumbles, taking some untimely penalties, and not being crisp in their technique on the line.
"It wasn't a great night for Marblehead," Rudloff said, "but things turned out our way on the scoreboard."
Marblehead 12, North Andover 7
at Walsh Stadium, North Andover
Mabrlehead (3-0);0;6;6;0;12
North Andover (2-1);0;7;0;0;7
Scoring summary
NA - Cam Partridge 29 pass from Drew Fitzgerald (Camden Bethel kick)
M- Ryan Commoss 10 pass from Miles O'Neill (kick blocked)
M - Connor Cronin 39 pass from O'Neill (pass failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Marblehead — Connor Cronin 5-25, Eddie Johns 10-23, Miles O'Neill 9-3; North Andover — Michael McNaught 11-74, Zach Wolinski 12-51, Drew Fitzgerald 2-18, James Federico 6-15, Caleb Agbor 3-7, Patrick Roy 3-6.
PASSING: Marblehead — O'Neill 18-29-201-2-1; North Andover — Fitzgerald 7-12-41-1-1
RECEIVING: Marblehead — Cronin 5-67, Johns 4-44, Ryan Commoss 3-39, Shane Keough 2-32, Brooks Keefe 2-11, Chris Dewitt 2-9; North Andover — Cam Partridge 2-33, Wolinski 2-10, McNaught 1-3, Federico 1-1, Roy 1-(-4).