SALEM -- To the uninformed, it can appear as easy as flipping a switch.
Tied with visiting Beverly High through the first 22 minutes of play, Marblehead seemed to have done just that Saturday afternoon after scoring three times in the following six minutes en route to a 4-1 victory at the Rockett Arena.
Tallies from freshman James Caeran (his 4th), senior captain Eli Feingold (his 10th) and fellow 12th grader Hayden Leveroni (his 13th) on the power play, plus 24 saves from senior goaltender Nick Peters, made sure the Headers climbed over the .500 mark (8-7-2) once more.
But as is often the case with many things that seem simplistic, there was much more that went into the Headers' second triumph over their long-time Northeastern Conference rivals than meets the eye.
"We had to start getting to the front of the net and stop trying to beat everybody 1-on-1," said head coach Chris Wells. "We had to shoot with a purpose: shoot to score or to get a rebound, even from a bad angle.
"Once we turned that around, we did a much better job in the second period and got rewarded for it."
Beverly fell to 7-10-1 with the setback.
"I didn't think we had the energy we normally have. We didn't play a full 45 minutes; we played well in spurts only," interim Panther head coach Jim Sasso said. "We didn't get enough pucks to the net, didn't get enough bodies to the front of the net, and didn't get enough rebounds."
Caeran, a right wing, was stationed at the far post when he swatted in a goalmouth rebound for the afternoon's first goal at 7:12 of the middle frame. This came about 30 seconds after Beverly goaltender Jimmy O'Connell (20 saves) turned aside a breakaway bid by Marblehead's Connor Jalbert with a glove deflection.
"We put our Yellow (i.e., 4th) line out there, and (senior) Andy Titus, who hasn't seen a lot of action, brought a lot of energy on that shift," said Wells. "He dumps the puck in, we went and got it out of the corner, threw it in front of the net, got a few jabs at it and it went in. Great work by Andy to create that goal."
Feingold made it 2-0 when his shot along the ice from the right half-wall got in before O'Connell could glove it. A power play rip from the opposite hashmarks by Leveroni increased the hosts' lead to three.
Beverly scored its first goal of the season against Marblehead 2:07 into the third when senior wing Jeff Hallinan converted a Rocco Orlandella pass for his seventh goal. Captain Matt Mezza nearly made it a one-goal game with about six-and-a-half minutes to go, but his one-timer out front was turned aside by a brilliant Peters save.
"(Peters) made 2-3 stops in that third period where I don't know how he got to them," said Sasso.
But the Headers negated that with 4:19 to go when, after Wells called a time out to relieve some Panther pressure on his team, freshman Kyle Hart picked up a rebound of a Hogan Sedky power play shot from the left point and flipped it into the net.
Marblehead 4, Beverly 1
at Rockett Arena, Salem State
Beverly;0;0;1;1
Marblehead;0;3;1;4
First period: No scoring.
Second period: M, James Caeran (Kyle Hart, Andy Titus), 7:12; M, Eli Feingold (Carter Laramie, Chris Locke), 10:13; M, Hayden Leveroni (Hogan Sedky, Connor Jalbert), ppg, 13:38.
Third period: B, Jeff Hallinan (Rocco Orlandella), 2:07; M, Kyle Hart (Sedky), ppg, 10:41.
Saves: B, Jimmy O'Connell 20; M, Nick Peters 24.
Records: B, 7-10-1; M, 8-7-2.