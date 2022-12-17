HATHORNE — Putting 28 shots on your opponent's goal in one period can certainly take the sting out of a few miscues, bad penalties, or not going full bore for parts of the other two frames.
Making his first-ever varsity start, Rockport sophomore goaltender Aaron Crompton was peppered by host Essex Tech Saturday afternoon, particularly in the middle stanza when he saw an average of almost two shots on net per minute. Only three got by him during that time, but it was enough to give the Hawks an eventual 6-3 victory at the Essex Sports Center.
"It was more of a mental thing where we had to get in the right head space," said senior captain Larry Graffeo, who earned his squad's 'Hard Hat' as Player of the Game after netting his first goal of the season while also picking up an assist. "We just had to change the game around by outworking them and getting as many pucks on net as we could."
That's exactly what the Hawks (now 3-0) did. Outshot 10-8, taking a few foolish infractions and getting outplayed in the opening period, they came out with fire in their eyes for the second.
An early 5-on-3 power play for two full minutes saw them barrage Crompton with nine shots, all of which the keeper saved. But captain Cam Doherty, pinching down from his spot on the blue line, put in a rebound five seconds after the penalties ended, giving Essex Tech a 2-1 lead.
Before the second intermission, they added to their lead when Graffeo sniped one home on a nice pass from linemate Logan Casey, and Casey himself put one home over a fallen Crompton short side.
"Their goalie played excellent and really made it difficult for us," said Hawks head coach Mark Leonard. "But that second period, that was pretty impressive. That's closer to the team we want to be than we showed earlier.
"Larry's got good speed, works hard and is very smart. He's always in the right position and has a long reach, which certainly helps him," added Leonard. "Those three on that line (Graffeo, Anthony Bisenti and Casey) are good together around the net with those quick little passes."
Leonard wasn't happy after the opening 15 minutes, with the two teams in a 1-1 stalemate and Rockport gaining momentum after Jack Guelli's tying goal and carrying it the rest of the period.
"We didn't come out as hard as we would've liked to. It happens, for whatever reason," said Doherty. "So we regrouped between periods. It helps when coach comes in, chews us out and lets us know we're not playing the way we should be."
Rockport head coach Kyle Nelson, who said he "called an audible" by choosing to start Aaron Crompton in net over his older brother, Jack (who had started the Vikings' first two games), said his squad's lack of discipline in the second period hurt them.
"We kill off that 5-on-3, but then let a guy get in down low and they score right after," he said. "We were just hemmed in our own zone that entire period, it felt like."
There was fight left in the Vikings (now 1-2), however. After a Doherty slapshot made it 5-1 early in the third, Rockport came back to make it a 2-goal game with a little under nine minutes to play. Senior captain Dougie Pratt got both markers; the first on a power play where he jammed home a rebound, then again on his next shift with a glove side rebound of a Quinn Brady (2 assists) shot.
"Dougie's our captain for a reason," said Nelson, whose team managed 25 shots on Essex Tech senior captain Kyle Mahan. "We could tell he'd be that type of player when he was a freshman; he had that fire, that take-it-to-the-net mentality that he wasn't giving the puck up. The rest of the team, especially his linemates (Brady and Ryan Meaney), follow his lead."
Essex Tech buckled down defensively from that point on and secured another two points on Casey's empty netter with 84 seconds to go.
Playing his first game of the season, senior left wing Bryan Swaczyk was flying up and down the ice for the Hawks, scoring his team's first goal and assisting on two others. Freshman center Dan Tsoutsouris added two assists, while two other ninth graders, wingers Brian DeLisio and Ben Rehal, acquitted themselves nicely skating with center Brady Leonard on the second line in place of Chris Maher (sick) and Jaydan Vargas (injured, but should be ready to go after Christmas).
Marblehead has a big non-league game Wednesday at home (6:30 p.m.) against Northeastern Conference power Marblehead, while Rockport hits the road to face Shawsheen at Hallenborg Pavilion Thursday (7:10 p.m.).
Essex Tech 6, Rockport 3
at Essex Sports Center, Hathorne
Rockport;1;0;2;3
Essex Tech;1;3;2;6
First period: ET, Bryan Swaczyk (Dan Tsoutsouris), 4:00; R, Jack Guelli (Derek Budrow), 10:21.
Second period: ET, Cam Doherty (Mason Sutcliffe, Swaczyk), 6:37; ET, Larry Graffeo (Logan Casey, Brady Leonard), 7:25; ET, Casey (Anthony Bisenti, Graffeo), 10:38.
Thrd period: ET, Doherty (Casey, Tsoutsouris), 3:24; R, Dougie Pratt (Quinn Brady, Nick Nocella), ppg, 4:31; R, Pratt (Ryan Meaney, Brady), 6:07; ET, Casey (Swaczyk), eng, 13:36.0
Saves: R, Aaron Crompton 40; ET, Kyle Mahan 22.
Records: ET 3-0; R 1-2.