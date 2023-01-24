HATHORNE — The tone was set in the second quarter Tuesday night.
That’s when the Hamilton-Wenham girls basketball team took a 14-point halftime lead over host Essex Tech, and the Generals never looked back in an eventual 36-26 victory.
In improving to 6-7 on the season, the Generals had a balanced scoring attack behind Gaby Campbell (11 points), Abby Simon (9), Said Gamber (7), and Leah Coffey (6). By halftime the visitors had opened up a 24-10 advantage, and they relied on fast breaks and layups to keep themselves in the lead the rest of the night.
“Coffey played really well. She’s been consistently good for us this year, one of our steadiest players,” said H-W coach Mark Cole. “She doesn’t get the credit she deserves.”
Essex Tech relied on senior center Bryanna Grant for scoring, and she had a game high 15 points. But the Hawks (4-7) didn’t get much secondary scoring.
“We’re having some growing pains, and even through Campbell had a tough matchup with their big girl (Grant), she did a great job,” said Cole. “Grant finished with 15, and a lot of those were from the foul line.”
Heading into the final eight minutes ET trailed by 11 and couldn’t cut into the Generals lead. Both teams employed a full court press in the second half, and there were several traveling calls on both squads.
“We’re young, with only three seniors this season, and we don’t match up well with Cape Ann or Northeastern Conference teams,” said Hawks head coach Greg O’Brien, whose team will move into the CAL next winter. As a result, O’Brien has scheduled several non-league games to prepare his returning players.
“Grant have been averaging a double-double and we want the other players to get her the ball every time, but they can’t always do it. (Sophomore) Thais Dos Santos worked hard out there. She’s aggressive and playing good defense.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN
Hamilton-Wenham 36, Essex Tech 26
at Hathrorne
Hamilton-Wenham: Ciriello 0-0-0, Campbell 3-5-11, Coffey 2-2-6, Gamber 2-1-7, Moynihan 1-1-3, Dolan 0-0-0. Simon 4-1-9, Jewett 0-0-0, K. Cassidy 0-0-0, M. Cassidy 0-0-0. Totals 12-10-36.
Essex Tech: Dalton 0-0-0, Lassus 1-2-4, Dos Santos 0-1-1, Moyle 0-1-1, McLeod 0-2-2, Shairs 1-0-3, Grant 4-7-15, Mugford 0-0-0. Totals 6-13-26.
Halftime: Hamilton-Wenham, 24-10.
Three-pointers: HW, Gamber 2; ET, Shairs.
Records: H-W 6-7; ET 4-7.