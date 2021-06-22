DANVERS — St. John’s Prep’s Tyler Knox shows both poise and confidence on the wrestling mat.
The 120-pounder gets that from going up against teammates in higher weight classes during practice. He’s also quite confident in his ability to execute on top, something he did early and often on Tuesday in the Division 1 North final against visiting Methuen.
“I mean it’s no secret; my top game, that’s what I do,” said Knox, who earned a first period pin just 27 seconds into his match. “I think I have one of the best top games on this side of the Mississippi, honestly.”
Knox’s attitude and finishing ability were infectious for the top ranked Eagles, who earned numerous other first-round pins and knocked off Methuen, 61-18, in a convincing triumph. They’ll now await the re-seeding from the other Division 1 sectionals — Central, South and West — before embarking on a state semifinal bout back at St. John’s next Monday.
“We’re lucky that we have three All-Americans on the team and really 5-6 that win consistently,” said longtime Eagles head coach Manny Costa. “We’ve been working hard all year and we’ve seen the same Catholic Conference teams three times, so it’s kind of nice to get other teams. I could see that we were a little lethargic seeing the same teams all the time, and last week I could see that energy changing when we finally got Ashland.
“We had a good week of practice so I’m glad that they came out just fully going for it, trying to score and putting guys away when they had the opportunity,” Costa added. “That bodes well for the future.”
In earning the decisive victory, St. John’s got off to an incredibly strong start in the lower weight classes.
Alex Schaeublin, who was second at New Englands, earned a first period pin at 106 pounds to put the Eagles up. Knox, an All-American and the current No. 17 ranked wrestler in his class nationally, followed suit with his quick pin ... and the Eagles were off and running.
Knox wasn’t surprised at how well he performed, noting that he’s been well prepared for bouts like this thanks to his tough tests at practice.
“My motivation’s in the practice room,” he said. “I’ll be wrestling up with Rawson (Iwanicki) at 152 or Nick Curley (126) or Adam Schaeublin (138), and that’s where I’ll be like, ‘OK. I have to get two takedowns right now or three takedowns right now.’ Out here it’s just like, ‘I’m gonna go out there and pin the guy.’
“I think it grows me as a person and it also kind of humbles me when I get taken down (in practice). There’s still levels to improve things I need to work on, mentality that needs to be grown. The biggest thing for me is just staying humble and not letting the wins get to my head.”
Curley was victorious at 126 pounds with a second period pin (3:27) and Elias Hajali did the same at 132 with a pin at 3:16 in round two. Adam Schaeublin won by fall as well at 138 lbs. just 45 seconds into his match, while Iwanicki earned an 11-2 decision in a tough battle at 152 lbs..
Jordan Young outlasted Dom Demao at 160 with a pin in the third period (4:21), Cam Cummings made quick work at 170 with a pin in the first period (1:10), Garrett Dunn had some nice takedowns and went the distance 182 for a 7-1 decision, and Dylan Greenstein showed a variety of impressive moves at 195 before pinning his opponent in the third period (5:05).
The latter performance was particularly intriguing, as Greenstein nearly executed a perfect foot sweep in the early goings of the match, before battling hard to the end and eventually coming out with the pin.
“It was tough. I couldn’t the slide by, I couldn’t get the foot sweeps, but I stuck with it and got on top too,” said Greenstein. “Standing was difficult for me and then he went and shot, sprawled, spun behind and I got the two (points for the takedown) and I knew I was going to finish the match there.”
Also a freshman, Greenstein added that matches like this will only better prepare him for the future.
“This is definitely helping, getting as many matches as possible,” he said. “I still have a lot of time left in high school so this is just the start and I’m ready; I’m excited.”
Charles Smith rounded out the Prep victories at 285 with a pin 58 seconds into the first period. Methuen got its wins at 220 from Anthony Romano (pin at 1:49) and 145 (Joe Gangi pin at 1:44). The Eagles had to forfeit at 113 giving Methuen an automatic six points there as well.
Overall it was another encouraging performance for the state champion-hopeful Eagles, one that will undoubtedly prepare them for potentially tougher bouts moving forward.
“We’re looking good,” said Greenstein. “We can definitely clean things up but I think we’re definitely going to go far.”
“We love the dual meet,” added Costa. “I think everybody knows we love the dual meet so we’re very happy that it was able to be done this year. It’s kind of tough on our individuals, we have three returning state champs so it’s tough on them not having that individual (tournament), but we’ve always been a family atmosphere here and we’re so happy that we got this opportunity because we wouldn’t have in the winter.”