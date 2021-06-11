READING — The Bishop Fenwick boys tennis team may have come out on the losing side of Friday's Catholic Central League semifinal at Austin Prep, but that certainly didn't take away from the stellar — if not surprising — season they've had.
The Crusaders, who had just four players on the roster in the weeks leading up to opening day, not only managed to put together a full varsity lineup, but have yielded impressive results since doing so. Even with Friday's 4-1 setback, they finished the year with an 8-3 overall record, earning a pair of signature wins over a strong Arlington Catholic team in the process.
While their success undoubtedly stems from a collective effort across the board, one singles player stands tall above the rest. That young man is senior captain Ryan Stolarz, and if not for him, the team may not have even had a season this spring.
"Ryan did so much to try to find players," explained Fenwick head coach Alex Fusco. Stolarz was the team's lone individual winner on Friday, coming out on top 6-3, 6-4 decision.
"The one thing I always told him is if you can find other athletes their skills will easily transition. He worked so hard to get other students to join our team, hosting meetings, putting out flyers, and we were able to get four other players to join our roster so that we were able to go out there and compete in all the spots. He's just a tremendous individual and his obedience is amazing."
Despite garnering the necessary numbers to compete, there was still a ton of work to be done if Fenwick was to consider itself a worthy varsity squad.
Outside of Stolarz, the team's returning first singles standout, the majority of the players on the team had never even picked up a racquet prior to the 2021 campaign.
That meant extra work for both Stolarz and Fusco, as they not only had to get the kids to buy in and stick with the program, but also help them hone the necessary skills to compete at a high level and earn some wins in the ever-competitive conference.
The results spoke for themselves. Fenwick's new-look group instantly fed off of Stolarz's on and off court leadership, culminating in an unexpectedly entertaining and successful spring. Stolarz himself went 10-1 on the year, with his only loss coming in a competitive match against an Arlington Catholic opponent whom he got the best of in the other half of a doubleheader.
"Personally, I was surprised (at how well they did)," admitted Stolarz. "We had lost two key seniors and most of the guys pretty much hadn't played tennis at all. But we kept a good work ethic and improved every day.
"It's going to take a lot to make a run in the tournament, just depends on what team we draw," he added. "Regardless, we're just going to practice every day next week and treat the first round like any other match. It's going to take a lot but we're excited."
Fenwick will compete in the Division 3 North bracket with hopes of extending their excellent season just a bit longer. Whenever they inevitably bow out of competition, Stolarz will be able to look back on an amazing senior year after missing out on his junior campaign last spring due to the pandemic.
But his career on the court won't stop there.
Stolarz, who first started playing the sport when he was just three or four years old, will head to Tufts University in the fall where he plans to try to earn a spot on the varsity team as a walk-on. If that doesn't pan out for his freshmen year, the talented singles player will join a strong club team at the school and go from there.
In preparation for that journey, Stolarz says he will spend many hours at Beverly's Bass River Tennis Club this summer, a facility he's called home for quite some time now. Not only does he practice there with regularity, but he also serves as an assistant instructor at the club, providing private and group lessons for players of all ages.
Stolarz says his game is in a great spot, perhaps the best it's ever been, and much of his improvements can be seen in the serve and volley department. Normally a doubles tactic in high school tennis, Stolarz's work both at the service line — he can dial up first serves over 100 mph and couples that with a top spin kick second serve — and net, has allowed him to keep players off guard and take them out of their comfort zone.
"My freshman and sophomore years I was more of a baseline player but I got taller and worked hard on a strong serve," said the 6-foot-4 Stolarz. "I like the serve and volley and use it even when I'm down. It mixes up the tempo and a lot of high school players are used to baseline rallying so that gives me an advantage."
Fusco raved about Stolarz's improvements in the nearly two years since he saw him last (during the 2019 campaign), and it appears he's only going to get better from here.
"His will to train and want to get better is off the charts," said Fusco. "When he came out this year his serve was refined and stronger than ever, and he just keeps progressing all of his tools as a player which is wonderful to see. He just has a pure will to want to get better.
"I can definitely say tennis is one of Ryan's favorite things in life; I know he loves ice cream too," Fusco joked, "but tennis is definitely one of his passions and he has an undying desire to continue to get better and excel."