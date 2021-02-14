REVERE — Usually, Senior Night comes when veteran players skate at their home rink for one of the final times in their career.
For Marblehead's Abby Kalinowski and MacKenzie Walles, Sunday's Senior Night festivities actually marked the first time they'd played a game at Revere's Cronin Rink this season. With plenty of red and black team colored ribbon and balloons making the new place feel like home, the Lady Headers delivered a memorable 2-1 win over Beverly.
It was the second straight win for Marblehead (3-3-1), which took four points from the rival Panthers (2-7-1) for the first time since the 2008-09 season.
"It's pretty amazing ... earlier this year was the first time we'd beaten Beverly in a long time, never mind getting them twice in a season," said first-year coach Brittany Smith, who never beat Beverly in her days playing for the Lady Headers. "We're pretty excited about that."
The win was very much in doubt over the last five minutes of the third period. The Panthers had 1:12 of 5-on-3 power play time following a delay of game and a hooking call, but freshman goalie Lily Francoeur was immense. She made 33 saves in all with five of those coming on the 5-on-3 chance.
"I don't know how we managed to kill that off, but we did. The penalties will cost us if we don't smarten up," Smith said.
Beverly pulled its own goalie for the extra attacker with 90 seconds to go and couldn't get one by Francoeur. The Panthers had the puck penned in the Marblehead zone for nearly the entire final minute, with a bid by Kayleigh Crowell going just wide and the goalie stuffing great chances by Cayla Greenleaf and Shea Nemeskal.
"Lily played great. She's getting those first stops and our defense is doing a great job of clearing out the pucks after that," Smith noted.
Eighth grader winger Elsa Wood broke a 1-1 tie with 9:41 left to play when she flipped home a rebound at the side of the net. Abigail Amigo and Sophia Zerilli earned assists on the play with Wood beating the defense to the spot just outside the goalmouth for the game-winner.
"She's not the biggest kid but she's fearless," said Smith. "She's a worker bee and she gets herself into those important areas."
The Panthers had fallen behind 1-0 on Hadley Wales' second period marker but evened things up with a beautiful rush. Emma Knott charged out of the defensive zone with freshman Halle Greenleaf alongside; Knott sent a perfect pass over and Greenleaf lifted it by Francoeur to make it 1-1.
Beverly dominated the remainder of the second period but couldn't light the lamp. It was a tough bit of deja vu for the Panthers, who've not lost three straight one-goal games by scores of 1-0, 2-1 and 2-1.
Kalinowski and Walles both played well defensively for the Lady Headers, a team finding its stride after being sidelined twice over the last few weeks. The squad has posted back-to-back wins for the first time this year after snapping a nine year, 19 game winless streak against Masconomet last Friday.
"We're finally getting on a roll here and we're playing consistently. It took a little bit longer than we wanted to get here, so that makes it feel even better," said Smith, elaborating on the leadership from Kalinowski and Walles through all the hurdles her team has faced in this shortened season.
"They're been incredible. They're both great kids and we're really happy we were able to get the win for them on their Senior Night.
Marblehead 2, Beverly 1
at Cornin Rink, Revere
Beverly 0 1 0 1
Marblehead 0 1 1 2
Scoring Summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: M, Hadley Wales (Amy Vytopilova), 1:30; B, Halle Greenleaf (Emma Knott), 4:43.
Third period: M, Elsa Wood (Abigail Amigo, Sophia Zerilli), 5:19.
Saves: M, Lily Francoeur 31; B, Madison Delano 21.
Records: M, 3-3-1; B, 2-7-1.