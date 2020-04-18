Name: Shayla Barker
School: Beverly
Spring sport you play: Softball
Are you a team captain: Yes
What kinds of stuff have you been able to do to stay in shape/work on softball during the social distance?
When this first started I was going out to fields and doing tee work and working on my hitting, but since then most fields and parks have been closed. Lately, I’ve been going out and running or walking, and doing cardio and weight work to stay in shape.
What's the most challenging thing about keeping your softball skills sharp when you're on your own? Any tips of good suggestions for drills?
I think one of the most important parts of softball is the team aspect of the game, so not being able to be with my teammates right now is very difficult. A lot of traditional drills require more than one person which is hard in this situation, but not being able to have the constant motivation and support that the team provides is just as challenging.
Any equipment preferences? Such as best kind of bat, glove or cleats?
When I slap I like to use a DeMarini because of how light their bats are, which helps in getting my hands around quickly to make contact. I also use an Easton, which is a little longer and has more weight. As for footwear, call us lame but I think my co-captain Hailey (Anderson) and I are the only ones who still wear rubber cleats instead of metal.
What's best advice you've gotten lately, whether its about sports or school or just in general? Any good words of wisdom?
Something that my peers and I have been told a lot lately is to stay positive. As students, seniors especially, that is something that, right now, seems nearly impossible to do. We are losing a lot of things that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time, and it’s easy to get caught up in these losses and feel sorry for ourselves.
As hard as it may be, I think we have to instead focus on the things we can control and take it one day at a time. Staying safe is the number one priority at this point, and as much as it hurts, we have to make the best of this hard situation and look forward. If we do what needs to be done, then the hope is that we’ll have the whole summer to make up for it.
What's been the best book you've read either for school or out of school?
A book that I had to read for school but ended up really enjoying is A Thousand Splendid Suns, by Khaled Hosseini.
What's your favorite class in school?
My favorite class would have to be AP Biology. It was definitely challenging but I learned a lot and found it really interesting.
Any recommendations for good TV shows to binge to pass the time during the shutdown?
I recently hopped on the “Tiger King” train and I would highly recommend that to anyone who hasn’t seen it and is looking for something to keep them entertained. As for my go to’s, a movie I could never get tired of watching is “The Princess Diaries” and “The Office” is always a good show to binge.
Let's say you could only play one game this spring..... who's your biggest rival or who would you want that game to be against?
A night game against Danvers under the lights at Innocenti field. Preferably in our old pinstripe uniforms, but that might be a stretch. I think I’d have to take that up with Coach Sudak.
What's one thing you're most looking forward to being able to do when we're safe again, whether its in sports, in school or just getting a bite at your favorite restaurant?
I think the thing I look forward to most is seeing my friends, and just being able to hang out with them. This situation has made me realize just how much time we spend together, and I miss them more than anything. I also am looking forward to being able to play sports again, and am hoping that we’ll be able to have a season this spring.
Any plans for college yet, any idea what you might want to study?
I will be attending the University of Connecticut next year, and am majoring in allied health sciences. I definitely look forward to playing club sports as well.
-- As told to Matt Williams
