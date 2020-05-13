Player: Tyler Petrosino
School: Beverly
Spring sport: Baseball
Are you a team captain: Yes
Can you sum up your thoughts after the season had to be officially cancelled? Anything you've been able to do to cope or keep morale up as a team?
I was absolutely devastated when I found out that the season was cancelled. Some of my best friends play baseball and we have been playing together since Little League and to not get this last run with them was really hard on us. I truly believe that this year's team was going to be in contention to compete for not only an NEC title, but also for the D2 North title. We had about nine returning seniors, who all had played a significant amount at the varsity level and all had success in doing so. We also had multiple juniors and sophomores, many of them also having varsity experience, that I believe were going to make tremendous jumps and be a valuable part to the team. To cope with this unique situation, a lot of us have been texting each other and still holding on to hope that we can all play summer baseball together one last time.
What has working out or keeping baseball skills sharp while social distancing been like? Any tips or good solo drills?
Luckily for me, I have a ton of weights in my basement so I've been working out about 4-5 times a week, so I haven't skipped a beat in that end. Baseball wise, I have a net that I am able to hit into so I've been doing tee work from time to time so I'm not too rusty for summer.
Did you have any preferences or must-haves for equipment, as far as glove, batting gloves, bat, spikes etc?
My favorite glove is the Wilson A200, although I am pretty poor at breaking the gloves in so I usually have to make one of my friends do it for me. The bat that I have used throughout high school has been the Cat 8 with Marucci batting gloves.
Who was the toughest pitcher you faced in high school and what made them tough?
Definitely Todd Tringale. I had some good at bats against him and had some success with getting on base but the velocity he throws at and the way he mixes in his offspeed makes it basically impossible to hit. I remember that he came into the game to close against us in Saugus and I was up with a man on second and two outs and in a 2-2 count. I was sitting fastball all the way and he threw this nasty backdoor slider that I just looked at in disbelief.
If you could have played one game this year, who would you want to play against and at what park?
Obviously other than the state title game, I would have loved to play Gloucester at Beverly because Gloucester is the defending NEC champs and in order to successfully achieve our goal to win the NEC, we would have had to go through them. We had some close games last year but ultimately we couldn't get the job done in either game so I would have loved to try to get some revenge against them.
What was your favorite class and/or teacher at BHS?
My favorite teacher that I had in high school was definitely Mr. Scott. During my freshman and sophomore years, he was my coach at the JV level for baseball. Mr. Scott is by far one of the nicest guys that you could ever meet and has a unique energy to him that I can't even explain. Whenever I was in a slump or simply having just a bad couple of days, he would make it his priority and do anything in his power to make me feel better about myself and help me get back to playing at a high level. He also somehow made the SAT Math Prep course I took with him fun, and made math not seem like a chore.
What's your favorite or the best TV show to binge/steam to pass the time while we're all stuck inside?
I would definitely suggest watching Community on Netflix if you haven't already. My friend got me into the show recently and I binged watched that show in about two weeks during the quarantine.
Any advice for the underclassmen coming back for next year, what they can do to make the most of their time?
My advice to the underclassman would be to enjoy it and make the most of your time as a high school athlete and not to take it for granted because you truly never know when you get your last varsity at bat or throw your final pitch. I would also say continue to work on getting bigger and stronger during the offseason and I promise you your work will translate to the field.
What are your plans for college? Any idea about what you want to study or playing sports?
I am attending Salve Regina University where I will continue to play baseball. Currently I am planning on majoring in business and am considering sports management and accounting minors.
-- As told to Matt Williams