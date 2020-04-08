Senior Say ... with Masconomet's Will Hunter

Editor’s note: With the sports world on hold, The Salem News will be checking in with seniors who play a spring sport to get their thoughts on everything from school and sports to pop culture and the like. Look for our 'Seniors Say' each day online and in print. Today's guest: Masconomet Regional's Will Hunter.
Name: Will Hunter
High School: Masconomet
Spring sport you play: Baseball
What kinds of stuff have you been able to do to stay in shape/work on baseball during the social distance? Do you have a gym at all at home or have you been getting creative?
Quarantine has been pretty tough seeing as we are not really allowed to go out anywhere, but I have improvised at home. From a baseball standpoint I have been hitting outside a lot into my net and have also been throwing a lot with my brother David (who plays in college at St. Anselm). To stay in shape I've been going on runs, while also doing home workouts in my basement.
Any preferences on equipment, such as best or favorite kind of bat, glove, batting gloves etc?
I always go with the Wilson A2000 as my favorite glove choice, I have had the same one since sophomore year and I honestly can't see myself using a different one. For bats, I have always enjoyed using a Rawlings velo because if you hit it in the sweet spot of that bat there is no better feeling in the world.
Who's been the toughest hitter you've had to pitch to? Or toughest pitcher you've had to face?
The toughest hitter I have probably had to pitch to was John Luders from Lynnfield. I have faced him probably around 10 different times and I think he has gotten on base at least seven of those times. The toughest pitcher I have ever faced was Spencer Brown from Beverly, we played them in the North Finals two years ago and he was practically unhittable.
If you could pick your own walk-up song for at-bats, what would you pick and why?
I would choose Right Above It by Lil Wayne and Drake. The beginning of the song is perfect to walk up to the plate to.
Masco baseball and coach T.J. Baril have been known for having lots of different and unique uniform designs ... which one has been your favorite in your four years so far?
I love our red striped away jerseys we have now. But yes, coach Baril does have some pretty unique taste in uniforms.
Any different or surprise designs in store for this year?
We have a new style on the hats this year....... and like you said earlier, they are very very unique.
Whats the best book you've read either for school or outside school?
The best book I have read was The Great Gatsby. We read it a couple years ago in school and I used to always read ahead because I just wanted to know what was going to happen next.
What's your favorite class in school and favorite teacher?
I enjoy all the business classes Masco has to offer. Coach (Bryan) Duplissie is probably one of my favorite teachers, but I'm sure he gets annoyed of me after seeing my everyday in class, and after school during basketball and baseball.
Any recommendations for good TV shows to binge to pass the time during the shutdown? Any go to's for passing the time?
I've watched a lot of different movies and shows during this time at home. I have re watched all of the Marvel movies on Disney Plus, but on Netflix I really enjoyed the show Ozark and obviously a classic series is The Office.
What are the best worst parks to play at in the Cape Ann League?
The best park to play at in the CAL is definitely Lynnfield, as much as I love a nice dirt field, you can't beat their turf. The worst park is probably Rockport ... it's tough to play a game with a massive hill in right field.
Any ideas what you might want to study next year in college?
I am definitely going to study something related to business in college, I am just not quite sure exactly what yet.
-- As told to Matt Williams
