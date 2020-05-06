Player: Amogh Prakash
School: Pingree
Spring Sport: Baseball
What have your thoughts been since the season had to officially be cancelled? Have you been able to conference online or support each other as a team, share some things to get through it?
It's been really hard. We had a great season last year, but there was a lot of unfinished business that we needed to take care of this season. Coach (Luke) Wamboldt has done an amazing job turning our baseball program around in terms of development and getting players to the next level, and last year was just the start. We had a great group of guys this year and Connor Smith (fellow senior co-captain) and I have been playing together since freshman year and were ready to lead this hard working group to compete for a championship.
We have team conferences twice a week and we try to keep the team morale up. We break down film and Coach Wamboldt goes over drills, reminding us that we need to hit the ground running when all of this is over whether that's in summer ball or this fall.
Have you been doing anything to try to stay in baseball shape with the distancing? Any good solo drills or tips?
Every week we have virtual baseball meetings and our coaching staff does a great job with giving us new exercises. Coach Cahill just recently joined the program as our Assistant/ Strength Coach, and is always trying to get us better. I make sure I run a few miles and build a good sweat everyday.
At home, I'll usually grab a tennis ball and throw it against the garage to work on fielding and foot work, but my mom sometimes doesn't like that though.
You've had a great knack for stealing bases over your career, what's the biggest secret for getting a good jump?
For me it was always just reading the pitcher. I would always watch him during warm-ups and see how long it took him to get to the plate. I would also take a look at the catcher and just make Yadier Molina wasn't setting up back there.
If you could play one more game for Pingree, who would you want to go against or where? What school is the biggest rival?
If I could play one more game it would probably be against Brooks on our home field. Brooks-Pingree rivalry for any sport is big, but last year they ended up pulling away. This year it would've been a very close game, but I think we would've ended up with the W.
What would you choose for your walk-up music for a big at-bat? Or for an intro song walking in from the bullpen if you were pitching?
This year I would've probably walked up to God's Country. If I was coming from the pen I'd have to go with Kickstart my Heart by Motley Crue. Brendan Driscoll and Cody Plaza would always play them and Queen during hockey season and I would always tell them to shut it off, but now I can't stop listening to them.
What was most memorable game from your Pingree career and why?
It would probably be the Kents Hill game from last year. We were up against them in the playoffs and I came in to close, and we ended up losing that game. It was a tough game to swallow and one that will stick with me for a while. It was probably the worst game of my Pingree career, but it motivated me to work harder.
Any favorites in terms of TV shows to stream or binge on to pass the time while we're stuck inside?
Definitely Tiger King on Netflix. It's a show that I couldn't stop watching. Another show I've started binging is Suits.
What was your favorite class and/or favorite teacher at Pingree?
They're so many teachers that I enjoyed working with, but Mr. Burt really had my back the past three years. He's my advisor and physics teacher so I would say he knows me pretty well. Another teacher I loved learning from was Ms. Barrett. I took a Modern Indian Lit class with her in September, and Ms.Barrett always knew how to make classes fun. My friend Pranav and I were the only Indians in the class and it was interesting learning about my culture, but she also made it a point to hear our perspectives and experiences. Also shout out Mr. Kloman -- I never had him in a class, but we'd always joke around in the halls.
Have you decided where to go for college? Any idea what you'd want to study yet?
At the end of last summer I committed to Colby College for baseball. I really loved what the coaching staff was doing with the program, and I knew Colby was a great fit academically. I'll probably major in Economics with a minor in data science.
-- As told to Matt Williams