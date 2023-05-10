SALEM — Not much has been able to slow down the Salem High baseball team this spring, and the Witch train kept chugging along Wednesday afternoon against crosstown rival Salem Academy.
Celebrating Senior Day on Salem State’s turf diamond, the Witches won their eighth straight with an 18-7 decision that was sparked by the squad’s 12th graders and team captains.
Jack Doyle, one of those seniors, made his first start of the season on the mound and struck out five of the seven batters he faced to earn the win. The regular shortstop was arguably even more impressive with his bat, going 4-for-4 with four runs scored, two RBI and two deep triples in the cavernous ballpark he’ll call home when he suits up for the Salem State baseball team.
“Having Jack ready to pitch adds even more depth to an already deep bullpen and rotation,” said Salem coach Matt Lessard after his NEC Lynch-leading group improved to 11-2. “He’s a guy that’s throwing low-to-mid-80’s and is going to be a two-way player for Salem State. It gives me a lot of confidence as a coach knowing I can call on a guy like that to get the job done in any situation.”
Salem’s hitters were happy to use the big outfield at Salem State to their advantage. Sophomore Rocco Ryan had the biggest shot of the day: an inside-the-park homer that went all the way to the 380-foot fence in left center. That three run job gave the Witches a 6-0 lead in the second; it was 9-0 after two and 17-2 after three.
Among Salem’s extra-base hits were triples by Yan Ruiz (2-for-3) and Riley Fenerty, plus multi-hit days by senior captain Jon Wasserman (2-for-3, 3 RBI) and Julian Ortiz (3-for-3, 3 runs scored).
“In the big ballpark, we wanted to go up the middle and try not to pull everything,” Lessard said. “We wanted to work the gaps and we had a lot of gap shots. The message was sit back on the ball and just drive it.”
Senior captain Sebastian Cruz took over on the mound in the third and struck out five in his two frames of work for the Witches.
One of the big highlights for Salem was a single by senior Owen Warner-Streff, who connected for his first varsity hit in the third.
“Owen’s the embodiment of a perfect teammate. One of our guys forgot their pants one game and he gave him his pants to wear,” said Lessard. “He does the book for us, carries the gear, helps out any way he can. It’s a coaches dream for him to get his first hit on Senior Day. It’s much, much deserved.”
Salem Academy (8-6) got on the board in the third when Azriel Taguiam singled, stole second and third, and came home on a dropped third strike. Kegan LeClare, who went 2-for-3, had an RBI single in that second inning for the Navigators and added another run scoring hit when the Navigators came alive a bit against the Witches’ bullpen in the fifth.
Three walks led to LeClare’s RBI single, Josh Rosario drove one in, and Gami Rosario had a 2-run single.
Salem Academy, a Division 5 school in the MIAA rankings, got a solid effort on the mound from Danny Silk. He threw 3 1/3 and didn’t get a ton of help with five errors made behind him.
Emilio Saez also reached base three times for Salem Academy with three walks.
Corey Grimes and Jesus Balcacer also had hits for Salem, which is right back at it on Thursday against Gloucester.
“We don’t want to get complacent. We’ve clinched the playoffs, clinched a winning record, but there’s still a lot on the table for us and we have to seize it,” said Lessard. “There’s a lot of ball left to play against a lot of good teams, starting with Gloucester.”