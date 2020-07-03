Seniors Say with ...  Beverly High boys tennis captain Gabriel Humdy

Name: Gabriel Humdy
Age: 18
High school: Beverly High
Spring sport you play: Tennis, 1st Doubles
Are you a team captain?: Yes
How would you describe your tennis game?: I'd say that my game is strongest when I'm on the baseline. I'm often able to use my speed to get to more difficult shots and put them back in play.
What's the biggest thing you had looked forward to as a senior that you had to miss out on because of the pandemic?: The biggest thing that I was looking forward to was my tennis season. I have a lot of friends on the team and was excited for one more season with all of them.
You also excel in the classroom — what's your secret?: What worked best for me was that I managed my time well. This allowed me to be prepared for any upcoming exams and also made my life easier, because I didn't leave any big assignments until the night before.
Can you tell us about the Emerging Diversity & Inclusion Scholar Award that you recently won?: Each year, the MSCPA, Massachusetts Society of CPAs gives out scholarships for students who attend their ACAP camps and who plan on studying accounting in school. Since attended their camp and plan on studying accounting, I qualified for the scholarship and won.
What's your favorite place to get food in Beverly?: My favorite place is Little Italy's Pizza because of their sweet sauce. This is controversial in Beverly because people either love it or hate it, but I love it.
Where will you be going off to college?: I'm going to Bryant University and plan to study accounting. I'm hoping to play club tennis while I am there.
What's been the so-called 'best' part about quarantine for you?: For me, I was able to go hiking a lot more than I would've been able to do otherwise. It was a nice way to get away from everything that was going on and disconnect for a few hours.
What do you think that you'll tell your children and grandchildren what it was like to graduate during the pandemic of 2020?: I'll tell them that the pandemic helped me realize that I appreciate school much more than I thought I would.
— As told to Phil Stacey
