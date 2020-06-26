Seniors Say with ... Beverly High boys tennis standout Gavin Gleason

Name: Gavin Gleason
Age: 18
High school: Beverly High School
Sport and position: Tennis, Varsity 3rd Singles or Doubles
Are you a team captain?: Yes
What's been the so-called 'best' part of quarantine for you?: Being able to put more time into things I don't usually get to do on the regular. I've been reading more books that have been lying around on the shelves and thinking more deeply about topics covered in the books. The book I'm currently reading is titled "Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking", and it goes over the importance of introverts and how they contribute to society. I have also found more time to go outside and experience the little things around me when I go outside to relax or go on walks.
How would you describe your tennis game?: I'd describe my game as "very good at keeping the ball in play". I have pretty good groundstrokes on either side, so I can rally the ball for longer. Another strength of my game is my height — 6-foot-3 or 6-4 — for when I'm serving and volleying. Even though my individual skill at serving and volleying aren't the best, my height helps smooth things out.
You're also an all-star swimmer. What do you enjoy most about being in the pool and competing?: I really enjoy the team aspect of swimming and competing, whether it be at practice or at a meet. In high school swimming, there's usually a lot of newer swimmers that join just to do a sport for the winter. Helping out the lesser swimmers and hyping up the team at meets was really fun to do this past season. A secondary thing was breaking the team records for the 50 and 100 freestyle getting Swimmer of the Year for the Northeastern Conference.
Where are you going to college?: I'll be off to the University of Maine at the end of August to study electrical engineering (though that might not happen due to coronavirus, and I might be stuck at home). As for sports, I'll be taking a break for at least the first few months — or the first year — so I can focus on my studies.
What's the biggest thing you had looked forward to as a senior that you had to miss out on because of the pandemic?: A larger graduation ceremony is probably the biggest event we missed. My family was really looking forward to coming up to Beverly and celebrating my next chapter, which we still did — but it wasn't as exciting as we wanted.
What's your favorite place to get food in Beverly?: Probably Fibber McGee's downtown. One of my favorite things to get is the potato skins, which always come out perfect with bacon bits and nicely melted cheese.
What do you think that you'll tell your children and grandchildren what it was like to graduate during the pandemic of 2020?: I'll simply say that my graduation was a lot simpler than most graduations before it; that we still had the cap and gown, but this time it was basically just a line to pick up our diplomas rather than ceremony itself. The meaning of the event was still there, but the memories of the event won't really take hold when I'm older.
— As told to Phil Stacey
