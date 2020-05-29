Seniors Say with ... Beverly High sailor Nate Hollesen 

Name: Nate Hollesen
Age: 18
High school: Beverly High School
Spring sport you play: Sailing skipper and crew
Are you a team captain?:Yes
How long did it take to sink in that your senior season of sailing, and the rest of your senior activities, were cancelled?: I was already pessimistic after the first week of school was cancelled before we were told we weren't going back, so if anything it took no time to sink in — I was already expecting it.
What made you decide to take up sailing at the high school level?: I had been sailing since first grade due to my father's love of sailing, which was passed down onto me.
How did you get your start in sailing?: From a sailing club in Beverly over the summer and from going to the boat show in Boston.
What role on the sailing team do you have?: I was the skipper at times and crew at other times, since I could do both. But I was mainly the crew.
Have you decided where you'll be going to school next year?: I've pretty much decided on where I'm going, and I'm going to be studying chemical engineering. Sadly, there is no sailing team there.
As a member of the Beverly High wrestling team, what was your favorite memory in that sport?: When I got my varsity letter, because the entire team was extremely happy and all celebrated with me.
What's been the best thing you've done during quarantine?: Painting my Mini's for my hobby, since I hadn't had time to do that.
What do you think that you'll tell your children and grandchildren what it was like to graduate during the pandemic of 2020?: How it was boring and how they should be able to find there own fun.
