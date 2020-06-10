Seniors Say with ... Beverly's Annie Towler 

Name: Patricia “Annie” Towler
Age: 18
High school: Beverly High School
Spring sport you play: Track and field; hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump. Occasionally the 4x4 and 200m
Are you a team captain?: Yes
What do you think that you'll tell your children and grandchildren what it was like to graduate during the pandemic of 2020?: I'd say that although we didn’t have the 'normal' ending to what we looked forward to for four years, it’s what matters most in those four years. That includes the lessons I learned, the challenges I overcame, the memories made, and overall how I've grow to a better person.
Which of your spring track events do you feel like was your best?: My overall best event during the spring was high jump. I started high jump in the winter season the same year. During spring I either matched or PR’d every meet. I ended the season with a best of 5 feet 4 inches.
Did you prefer the winter or spring track season better?: I prefer the spring season because we're so confined indoors along with the loudness; overall, the environment in spring. I also like it better because it has long jump and triple jump.
Now that you've officially graduated, which teacher that you had at BHS had the biggest impact on you?: I've always struggled with math, and I had Mrs. (Kelly) Pratt my sophomore year. Her teaching methods gave me the ability to understand how I learn and gave me the confidence I needed in math. She dedicated her time for me, with endless 1-on-1 sessions after school. Although I only had her that one year, she always welcomed me to her door for when I needed it.
Where will you be going to college?: I'm attending Merrimack College in the fall, majoring in business. I committed to the track and field team mid-November of 2019.
What's your favorite place to get food in Beverly?: My favorite place is La Victoria in Cabot Street. I could eat tacos forever. For a whole week, I had tacos from there for dinner!
Can you tell us what's been the best thing you've done during quarantine?: The best thing is the fact that I can spend more time with my family. I have three siblings along with my two parents, and we're all very busy. I'm grateful for the time spent with them and the memories we've made from doing themed dinners and family hikes.
— As told to Phil Stacey
||||