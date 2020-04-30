Seniors Say ...  with Beverly's Tuesday Crowell

Name: Tuesday Crowell
School: Beverly High School
Age: 18
Spring sport you play: Lacrosse
What were some of the biggest challenges of preparing for lacrosse season from home while not knowing if and when spring sports would start up? I have been recovering from a surgery I had from breaking my ankle last season, so some of the biggest challenges for me have been continuing to strengthen it at home and trying not to lose the progress I’ve gained over the past year.
If you could have only played one game this spring who would it be against and why? If I could only play one game this spring it would be against Marblehead because they are one of our biggest rivals and it is usually a very competitive and exciting game.
Any preference in terms of gear when it comes to lacrosse? Both my stick and goggles are Under Armour, and I also like Nike especially for cleats.
Take us through a typical day for you during the social distancing: A typical day for me usually consists of keeping up with online schoolwork, and trying to get outside and stay active as much as possible. I have also been trying to take on new projects such as painting my room to keep myself busy.
What have you learned about yourself over the past month-plus during the social distancing? During this time I’ve learned not to take the little things like hanging out with friends or going to school for granted, and that staying active is important.
Any recommendations for binge-worthy TV shows or movies to watch during this time? I’ve been mostly re-watching The Office during this time, and some of my other favorite shows are Friends and Ozark.
Have you ordered any takeout food during this time and if so, any local recommendations? I haven’t really been ordering out lately but some of my favorite places to eat in Beverly would be La Victoria or Wrapture. I also really like Cityside Diner or What's Brewin' for breakfast food.
Finally, what are you going to miss most about high school and what are your plans for after graduation? I am definitely going to miss playing high school sports next year, but I am very excited for college and am planning to attend Umass Amherst in the fall as a biology major.
- As told to Nick Giannino
