School: Bishop Fenwick High School
Age: 18
Hometown: Danvers
Spring sport you play: Tennis
Are you a team captain? Yes, junior and senior years.
You were coming off a 13-5 regular season campaign a year ago at first singles; what were your goals and aspirations heading into this spring? I played a lot this winter and I was playing some of my best tennis right before COVID-19 hit. I think I was going to have a good season and was hoping to compete in the CCL championships for myself and the rest of the team.
What was your reaction like when you heard the spring sports season was officially cancelled? I was very disappointed to miss out on my senior season. I can’t believe that I’m not going to be able to play with the girls again.
Any preference when it comes to tennis gear (racket, shoes, etc)? My racket is a Wilson Burn.
Which opposing tennis courts did you enjoy competing on the most? Austin Prep because of the nice courts and the competitiveness between our teams.
What are you going to miss most about high school tennis? I am going to miss Coach (Paula) Hannon. She has been my coach all four years of high school and I can say with confidence I wouldn’t be the player I am today without her. She has pushed me to become the best competitor I can be, the best teammate I can be and the best citizen I can be.
How have you been coping with the ongoing social distancing during this unprecedented time?
Lots of time with family and FaceTiming with friends.
Any good binge-worthy TV shows you’d recommend to watch during this time? Tiger King.
What are your plans for after graduation? Any plans to continue playing tennis at the next level or in any other capacity? This fall I will be attending Xavier University in Cincinnati and hope to make their club tennis team.
— As told to Nick Giannino
