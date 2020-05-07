Seniors Say ... with Bishop Fenwick's Maddie Csogi

Name: Maddie Csogi
School: Bishop Fenwick
Age: 17
Spring sport you play: Softball
Are you a team captain?: Yes
What was your initial reaction when you heard the spring sports season was officially being cancelled? When I heard the spring sports season was officially cancelled, I was in complete shock. I am so disappointed that I won’t get to play my senior season alongside my teammates.
What were you most looking forward to about your senior year on the field? I was most looking forward to playing alongside my teammates and for my coach one last time. I was looking forward to more laughs and creating more memories in my last season on the field as a Fenwick Crusader.
Can you share a special moment or game that sticks out to you from your high school career? During one of our last games as a team, both of our pitchers got injured during the game and were unable to play. Our catcher who had no pitching experience was forced to enter the game. We came together, played strong defense, and ended up winning the game by 1 run.
Any preference when it comes to softball gear? (bat, glove, cleats, etc) I recently bought a new Rawlings glove which is now my personal favorite.
What prompted you to choose Bishop Fenwick four years ago and how would you describe your experience there? My mother is an alumni and I loved the idea of being a part of the Bishop Fenwick Family. After my four years at Bishop Fenwick, I have no regrets. I love the friendships I have made and all the memories will never be forgotten.
How have you adjusted to the ongoing social distancing during the pandemic? How have you kept busy? Adjusting to the ongoing social distancing was definitely difficult, but I have been keeping busy by exercising and completing school assignments.
What’s something most people don’t know about you? I am always up for a new challenge and love to stay active. I enjoy going on hikes and bike rides.
Favorite show to binge-watch during this time of social distancing? My personal favorite show to binge watch is The Vampire Diaries.
You’re headed to the University of Rhode Island in the fall; what drew you to that school and what do you plan on studying? When I visited, I instantly fell in love with the campus and the surrounding area. There are so many opportunities available to students and I can’t wait to attend in the fall. I will be majoring in pharmacy.
— As told to Nick Giannino
