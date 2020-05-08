Seniors Say with ... Bishop Fenwick's Robby Favuzza

Name: Robby Favuzza
Age: 18
High school: Bishop Fenwick
Hometown: Saugus
Spring sport you play: Boys lacrosse middie
Are you a team captain?: Yes
What was your first reaction upon hearing that the spring sports season and the rest of your senior activities would be cancelled?: I was disappointed, since I was looking forward to celebrating as a class at all of Fenwick’s traditional senior activities. As a team, we were looking forward to this season to build off our successful 2019 season.
Who is your best friend on the lacrosse team?: I consider everyone on the lacrosse team as my best friend. We are one team and have each other’s backs — on and off the field.
What other senior activities were you most looking forward to before graduation?: I was also looking forward to spending time my classmates as we prepare to graduate and move on to college next year. Also, I was excited for the last day of classes, especially the senior tradition of meeting on Crusader Hill to watch the sunrise.
Can you describe the impact that your lacrosse coaches at Bishop Fenwick have had on you?: I have three coaches at Fenwick: Coach (Steve) Driscoll, Coach (Nick) Maurais, and Coach (Kevin) Ranta. They were all very welcoming when I started my freshman season, and I've built a great bond with each of them. I know that they'll always be there for me — and I'll always be there for them. Coach Driscoll has taught me a lot during the past three seasons; he has placed me in the right places over the years and has let me show people what I’m capable of on the field. After practices, Coach Maurais and Coach Ranta would always have shooting competitions with me and other teammates to test who had the best aim.
What's the best goal that you scored in your high school career?: Every goal is special to me. I would say that any goal I scored against our rival, St. Mary’s of Lynn, was my best. Every goal mattered during this rainy night game that ended in a one-goal victory over St. Mary’s.
Have you decided where you'll be going to school next year?: I'll be attending Emmanuel College and plan to study Business. I'll also be continuing my lacrosse career there.
While everyone is self-distancing, what's something that's made you happy during quarantine?: Self-distancing hasn’t been fun. I've started running more regularly, and with the gyms being closed I've changed up my workout so that I'll be able to do it at home.
Lastly, what would you say to your younger teammates who hope to resume playing sports in 2020-21?: I'd tell my younger teammates to work hard on and off the field and to play every game/practice as if it’s your last, because you never know when you'll be able to get back into that field. I'd also tell them to always play as a team. Stay focused on the game and pay attention to each other without worrying about what the other team may be saying as they try to get into your head.
— as told to Phil Stacey
