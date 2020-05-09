Seniors Say with ... Covenant Christian's Rachel Nelson

Player: Rachel Nelson
School: Covenant Christian Academy
Spring sport: Ultimate frisbee
Were you planning to play a spring sport at all? What has the pandemic shutdown been like for CCA students, where its a smaller more tight knit community? Have you been have been able to support each other more or lean on each other etc?
I was planning on playing my spring club season for GPS North Shore and Ultimate Frisbee for my school. The pandemic has been really hard for CCA since we are so tight-knit. I miss seeing my fellow students and my favorite teachers and administrators in the halls. But the people I miss the most are the seniors. We are a really close class, and not seeing them and making those everyday memories has been really hard. But we have grown closer through FaceTime and texting. A few of my girlfriends and I do a Bible study every morning over FaceTime. Each of us will lead a different day, and this has been really helpful spiritually and has bonded us closer together as a friend group. It keeps us a little more sane, especially as the days drag on to months.
You recently committed to play college soccer at Gordon, what was the biggest draw for you there? What's the best part about being able to continue playing at a school so close to home with a great program?
The biggest draw for Gordon was the school itself. Having grown up so close to it, and my parent's having attended Gordon, it's always been a strong option for me. I would have club tryouts on the Gordon field and I remember thinking that it would be cool if I played college soccer there some day. But it's the people at Gordon that really compelled me to go. They are just great, people who care deeply about their Christian faith like I do. The girls and coaching staff on the Gordon team are the same, and I'm so grateful to be able to join this community. The soccer is definitely a huge blessing! My parents, sisters and I are really close, so I'm so happy to stay close to home where I can still see them!
Any preferences or superstitions in terms of cleats or socks or shin guards? Brand, color, lucky pattern, anything like that?
I don't have any superstitions in particular, but I did keep the same ripped up Nike cleats for two years in a row. After we won the league championship my junior year, I was determined to keep the same cleats for my senior year. My mom wasn't a huge fan of this idea (they still stink, and have permanent mud stains), but we won the championship both years, so I think my cleats may have helped. But don't worry, I'm getting new ones for next year.
What have you been able to do to stay in shape during the distancing? Any tips for solo drills or exercises to keep the skills sharp?
I've been staying in shape by doing daily workouts that my "brother" Luke Finkelstein (Brandeis assistant coach for men's soccer) has given me. He was my neighbor growing up and inspired me throughout my journey as a player, and on to pursue a soccer career in college. The captains on the Gordon team have also been leading workouts twice a week. These are more fitness workouts so far, but strength and conditioning is important! I would suggest working on your foot skills with cone dribbling drills or even just juggling for 20 minutes a day, just to keep your footwork sharp.
What was your favorite book you read either for school or on your own?
My favorite book I read in school (and out) is Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. It's just a classic. (The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald is a close second).
What was your favorite class and/or teacher at CCA?
My favorite teacher at CCA is definitely Mr. McShane. He's been my favorite teacher throughout high school, and the crazy part is that he teaches one of my least favorite subjects: science. You know someone is a good teacher if they can make a subject you don't like your favorite class. I was in his chemistry and physics classes and even though I didn't enjoy the subjects themselves, Mr. McShane made the classes so fun. On top of his witty personality and hysterical stories Mr. McShane truly cares for his students. That is true for all CCA teachers. They have honestly impacted me more than they know.
What was your most memorable game or moment from your high school sports career and why?
Oh, so many games have been memorable! Playing soccer at CCA has been one of the best things of my high school experience. I'd say my favorite game was my last game for the championship title this past November. CCA and Landmark have been competitive over the years in sports, so playing them in the final was a big deal. Our team really stepped up: our defense had a great game, our midfield controlled the field, the forwards were aggressive, and our goalie Anna DeCotis played the best game of her life. I scored my last two goals for CCA and won a trophy with my team, so I will always remember this game!
Any recommendations for TV shows to stream or binge to pass the time while we're stuck inside?
I've been rewatching Gilmore Girls and New Girl for the millionth time. You can't get better than that.
What's one thing you're really looking forward to after it's safe again, whether its a particular food, hang out, etc?
I'm looking forward to hugging my friends in person when quarantine ends! I'm also dying for a midnight french fry run to Nick's Roast Beef so I can't wait for that. I just miss being with people in person!
-- As told to Matt Williams
