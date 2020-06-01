Name: Alex Nadeau
School: Danvers
Age: 18
Spring sport you play: Tennis
Are you a team captain? Yes, 3 years.
What kind of racket and tennis shoes do you use? I use a babolat pure aero racket and I switch between shoes every month but usually Adidas shoes.
If you had to pick, what would be your favorite tennis match or moment from your high school career? My favorite moment from high school tennis was just being able to play alongside my best friends and have a good time while doing it.
Who was your favorite or most worthy opponent during your time playing singles for Danvers? My favorite opponent during my time playing singles for Danvers was playing my good friend Ashton from Revere in the MIAA Individuals Tournament. I have played with him at the Manchester Athletic Club (MAC) before where I train, and having him as an actual opponent made it more challenging and fun to play against someone I know closely.
What was your reaction when you first heard that there would no longer be a spring tennis season? I was heartbroken when I found out that there was no tennis season. My senior year season was taken away from me, even after the countless hours, days, months, and even years I put into tennis to prepare for this moment. But unfortunately, we have to deal with these tough times and play through them, getting stronger after this is all over.
Does your school have any plans for a virtual graduation or something of that nature? My school has an in-person graduation on August 1st if everything goes to plan.
What are your plans for next year? Do you plan on playing tennis at the collegiate level? My plans for next year are going to Clemson University for Chemical Engineering and a minor in Spanish. I am going to continue playing tennis with the club team at Clemson, hopefully traveling around the country playing different teams.
How have you adjusted to the ongoing social distancing? What have you done for fun during your free time? When online school began, I changed up my schedule to get work done throughout the day and keep myself productive. I kept with my hobbies, such as playing the piano and talking to friends online, and working out. There isn't many fun things to do inside my house during quarantine, but I would have to say cooking dinner for the family every week is something interesting to tackle for anyone out there.
Favorite teacher or subject at Danvers High? My favorite subject at Danvers High is definitely calculus, and I can't pick a favorite teacher.
Any good restaurant recommendations for takeout during this time? I highly recommend Boston Market for takeout. Their food is quite incredible.
Finally, tell us something most people don't know about you: One thing people may not know about me is that I like to play Minecraft with the boys.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
||||