Seniors Say with ... Danvers' Calvin Mansfield

Player: Calvin Mansfield
School: Danvers
Spring sport: Baseball
Are you a team captain: Yes
Can you sum up your thoughts after the season had to be officially cancelled?
It’s all been tough to wrap my head around everything because we were so close to getting the season going and then it got stripped away. My way of coping is just knowing that there’s nothing I can do and it’s out of my control. As much as it stinks that we can’t play, I keep in mind that I am not someone who is working 40 or more hours a week in high risk areas trying to keep everyone else safe, like many people are.
What has working out or keeping baseball skills sharp while social distancing been like?
I have been doing lots conditioning and weight lifting more than any baseball specific drills. I’m lucky enough to have a weight set up in my basement along with going rollerblading just about everyday for cardio.
Did you have any preferences or must-haves for equipment, as far as glove, batting gloves, bat, spikes etc?
My Wilson A2000 glove has been my baby since 6th grade. My parents always told me when I was younger that if I took good care of my equipment that it would take good care of me, and going into what would have been my 7th season with it, it is still in great shape and ready for more seasons to come. Another necessity is my Oakley sunglasses. As a third baseman, when you are playing a game at the Twi Field and the sun is setting behind the first base dugout, if you don’t have a good pair of sunglasses you’re in trouble.
Who was the toughest pitcher you faced in high school and what made them tough?
By far the toughest pitcher I faced was Todd Triangle of Saugus. It’s real hard to step in the box and see someone with the amount of confidence that he had on the mound, especially when he’s putting the ball over the plate in the low 90’s. We faced him twice last year but I’m proud to say in one of those games I hit a bleeder of the end of the bat in between 1st and 2nd and beat out the throw. At the end of the day a hit is a hit.
If you could have played one game this year, who would you want to play against and at what park? Who's the biggest rival?
I know we were all looking forward to playing Beverly and Gloucester again this year. After a split with Gloucester and two wins against Beverly we wanted to run the table against those two conference rivals. We were all hoping to make a deep tournament run and restore the Danvers baseball team to the former glory we had just a few years ago, and it would have been really cool to play one of those teams in the North Final at LeLechuer in Lowell.
Now that "The Last Dance" is over, what's something you'd love to watch a ten part sports documentary about?
I would love a longer version of “Four Days in October” which recaps the 2004 ALCS comeback by the Red Sox. The hour long film that has been made does not do a justice to what must have gone on behind the scenes of that team. I hope we can see everything surround the curse, and the rivalry along with the unforgettable comeback from being down 3-0 in the series.
What was your favorite class and/or teacher at Danvers?
My favorite teacher has been John White by far. He taught my AP English class my junior year and is just one of the guys, always keeping the mood light with “Dad Joke Wednesday” and “Inspiration Friday.” As good of a guy as he is, he’s an even better teacher. With such a hard and meticulous AP curriculum, he made it easy and interesting to learn about the wonders of rhetorical analysis.
What was your favorite game or memory from Falcons sports, whether its baseball or hockey?
Throughout my life I am almost positive I’ll never take part in a better game than when we played Gloucester in the first round of the hockey playoffs my junior year. We got off to a hot start in the first period going up 2-0, but then we came out flat in the second and ended up down 5-3. This lasted all the way until there was around 5 minutes left in the 3rd period, when we started our comeback. I remember lining up at the face off dot and seeing the clock read 5.4 seconds, down by 1, and when we won the face off I watched the puck whiz by my face and into the net, that may have been the most excited I’ve been in my life. We then completed the story book ending in double overtime to finish the game 6-5 and there is no doubt that was the best game I have ever been a part of.
Any advice for the underclassmen coming back for next year, what they can do to make the most of their time?
It’s something that every senior says but no one ever realizes how much they mean it, including myself when I was told it my freshman and sophomore years. It goes by so fast, take advantage of every opportunity and enjoy every moment. The best advice I could give to a student athlete is that your time in high school is not as bad as you may think it is. You get to go to school with your friends by day, and represent your town when you pull your jersey over your head at night, and that is something you should be proud to do.
What are your plans for next year?
I’m going to Holderness School as a Postgraduate student where I will play on their hockey and baseball teams. After this I plan on attending a 4 year college where I will major in marketing with a minor in Spanish. I am striving to play college hockey as well.
-- As told to Matt Williams