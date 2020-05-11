Seniors Say ... with Danvers' Jacob Rotker

Name: Jacob Rotker
Age: 18
School: Danvers High School
Spring sport you play: Lacrosse
Are you a team captain?: Yes
What was your initial reaction to the news that the spring sports season would officially be cancelled? It all just felt like a bad dream. My hope had gone down as we kept getting more delays with school and once the news broke that we weren’t going back it just felt surreal. I really didn’t want to believe it when I heard the news.
Danvers was coming off a 12-6 season and a trip to the Division 2 North tournament; what were expectations looking like heading into this spring? Our expectations were to be making the tournament again and really working towards a playoff win. We had a full team effort throughout the fall working towards getting better as a whole and also we were keeping many keys returners.
What are you going to miss most about your four years at Danvers and more specifically, your time on the lacrosse field? I’m going to miss all aspects of lacrosse from my time at the high school. I have been playing since kindergarten and my love for the sport has only grown since then. On the field I’m going to miss being able to spend time with my brothers. Being able to play with my twin Matthew has been one of the best parts of lacrosse and last year my younger brother Lucas was able to play on JV while in 8th grade.
Being able to spend time on the field with them was one of the best experiences and having my Mom being able to watch was made it even better. I’m also gonna miss spending time with everyone on the team as we form a family of our own. I’ll really miss game days and being able to celebrate a win with the team. Lastly, I’ll miss being a part of the group of seniors we had this year. Through the past four years we have all been able to grow together as a family and work towards leaving our mark on the program.
Any preference when it comes to lacrosse gear (shaft, head, cleats, etc.)? I really like Maverick Lacrosse gear. I used their hyper lite and maverick kinetic for winter league this year and they served me well. Also the Maverick m4 gloves were my main choice for gloves. For cleats I wore a lot of the warrior burns and they were always my go to brand for cleats. Helmets I’ve always worn cascade and I just got a new S which I wish I was able to wear out on the field this year.
Take us through a typical day for you during this time of social distancing. How have you best passed the time? I’ve been watching a lot of Netflix and YouTube. I also have been fortunate enough to do my internship with Dave Flint, a great supporter of Falcons Lacrosse. We’ve done a lot of yard work outside and that’s allowed us to go forward during this time of social distancing. That’s been able to keep me busy and pass the time. As well as spending time throwing the lacrosse ball around with my brothers.
Any good binge-worthy TV shows you'd recommend? On Netflix I really liked “Money Heist” and “Ozark”. Both were really good shows.
What's something most people don't know about you? I have a twin brother named Matthew who is the goalie for our team.
If you could have one super power what would it be and why? I would want to be able to fly. It would be pretty cool to not have to drive places.
Favorite place to travel or place you've always wanted to travel to? I really like going to New Hampshire. I like to ski and also spend time at Danforth Bay. It’s a great place to be in the summer and winter so I like traveling up there.
Finally, what are your plans for after graduation? I’m going to attend the University of New Hampshire and I plan to try out for their club lacrosse team.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
||||