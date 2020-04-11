Seniors Say with ... Danvers Jianna Durand

Editor’s note: With the sports world on hold, The Salem News will be checking in with seniors who play a spring sport to get their thoughts on everything from school and sports to pop culture and the like.
Name: Jianna Durand
High School: Danvers
Spring sport you play: Track
What are your favorite or best events either in track or field?
The 100 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles and javelin. My best events are high jump or the 100 meter hurdles.
Have you been able to train much during this time? Is it easier or harder trying to run solo?
Personally I have been able to run and do the "thrower" workouts along with my own home workouts. However, I have not been able to train for hurdle, high jump or javelin which are my events. For me it is harder to run solo, I am very big on pushing your teammates and being pushed by my own teammates to push harder and run the extra mile or to even run faster. I also really enjoy the team aspect of the sports whether it is by cheering each other on, signing while doing a painful workout, or just having someone to "struggle" with you.
Any special favorites for sneakers or racing spikes?
I have little to no knowledge on any types of speakers or spikes, I usually just let New England Running Company in Beverly help me find shoes that work for my feet. No one in my family has ever been a runner or done track so I came into buying the shoes clueless and still am.
What's been your favorite or best meet/race so far either this year or in high school?
My best meet for the spring season was NEC's last year and this year for the winter season at State Relays where my high jump relay placed sixth.
Do you like to run with music or without, and why?
I love to run with music! At practice I bring a speaker for everyone and play music that I think the entire team will enjoy but on my own I listen to my own workout playlist I have made throughout my four years. In my opinion music motivates you, takes your mind off of physical struggles during a workout, and some songs can make you run faster.
Any recommendations for prerace snacks or good meals the night before a big race?
When at meets or any sporting events my favorite snacks are trail mix, dried fruit (mango and raspberries), BUT I always have goldfish and peanut butter filled pretzels to share and enjoy as well. A good meal for me is pesto pasta and sausages.
What's been the best book you've read either for school or out of school?
The best book I have read is the Great Gatsby, I read it in school but I also read it on my own beforehand.
What's your favorite class in school and/or favorite teacher?
My favorite class in school is AP Government with Mr. Sangermano, I live in a house with a lawyer and international relationship major at BU so learning about politics in school has a major interest for me. My favorite teacher is Mr. Black who is my AP Physics teacher.
Any recommendations for good TV shows to binge to pass the time during the shutdown? Any go to's for passing the time?
My go to TV show will always be That 70s Show. Right now I just finished watching All-American which was extremely good. I've also found myself watching a lot of animal documentaries like Our Planet.
Whats one thing you're most looking forward to about getting back to sort of normal when it is safe?
I am really looking forward to being able to run track one last time, go to volleyball nationals in Disney with my team for the last time, go to my senior Prom with my friends, and to be able to do all of the senior events. I also extremely miss all my friends as wekk as the faculty and coaches that have shaped me. I feel I owe them last thank you and a final goodbye.
**Have you decided where you're headed for college and/or what you might want to study?
I have not decided where I will be going to college next year but I have narrowed it down to three schools. I will be majoring in Biology to pursue a medical track but I am also looking into minoring in public health.
-- As told to Matt Williams
