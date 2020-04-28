Seniors Say with ... Danvers track and field's Gabby Sherrick 

Name: Gabby Sherrick
Age: 18
High school: Danvers High
Sport: Spring track
Events: Mile, plus 800, 2-mile and 4x400 relay
Are you a team captain?: Yes
What was your reaction upon hearing the spring sports season and the rest of your senior activities would be cancelled?: I felt crushed. It made me feel as if I had wasted time complaining about the schoolwork and the early mornings, and that I didn’t appreciate everything as I should have. I’m a part of a group chat called the 'Distance Crew', and all of us were so heartbroken to know that we wouldn't get to run the season.
I remember not even comprehending the news when I first heard it. Having had so many friends who had graduated last year and knowing how fun Senior Week is, dancing with everyone one last time at prom, and walking across the stage to receive the diploma you waited 12 years to receive made it seem like it wasn’t real. The fact that I wouldn’t get to run my last spring meet, have the chance to possibly go to states or PR in the mile was truly heartbreaking.
What had you done to get ready for your senior season for spring track?: Spring track is the finish line for all the past (cross country and winter track) races and workouts. After a week's break from winter track season, the other captains and I started having practices to help the new people get into running and throwing (while) also to keep the returning athletes in shape. Since coaches could not technically coach us, they would give suggested workouts and runs to help keep us on track and give a plan. Monday through Friday, we'd meet up at the track and start preparing for the season. On Saturdays, the distance girls and guys would plan to sometimes meet up for our longer run — that way we wouldn’t be bored out of our minds on a 50-60 minute run.
It was funny, because the day that the school closed down for the original two weeks, I was out doing a hill sprint workout. I didn’t know it at the time, but my last day of high school I spent working towards training for spring track. We were all very hopeful that the season would happen, so the news was again heartbreaking.
Can you explain what made you decide to continue your schooling at UMass?: I loved the feel of the large campus and how many opportunities that it gave students. Hearing all about it during the tour really made me fall in love with the campus and decide I wanted to attend. I plan on studying early education in hopes of becoming an elementary school teacher. I do hope to continue running at UMass Amherst, going out for walk-on tryouts and seeing if I can qualify. If not I still plan on continuing to run, whether it be a running club or intramural.
What have you been doing to stay busy during quarantine?: I've been doing my best to go out on runs to relieve stress and get some fresh air. It can be hard at times to get the motivation to, but I always feel a lot better after the run as well as more positive. It makes me feel productive and puts me in that productive mindset for the rest of the day. I’ve also been listening to a lot of music as well as drawing to keep busy. It’s very relaxing and allows me to be free to express myself.
Tell us something that most people wouldn't know about you: Some people don’t know that I also sing. I was a part of the all-state chorus two years ago, and this year was a part of an a capella group at Danvers High called 'Ingrid Sound'. I even got to sing the national anthem junior year at indoor NEC’s and got to sing with three other teammates at NEC this year at the indoor track.
When you look back on it, what will be your fondest memory from Danvers High School?: I have so many. However, I think one of my favorites has to be Senior Night. I’m a part of the Danvers Falcon Marching Band and have been a section leader for the flutes for two years now. To be able to walk across the (Deering Stadium) field with my family and have everyone cheer made me feel so proud of all the years of work I put in. I’m so happy to be a part of a program like marching band at the high school and thankful for the opportunities I was given, such as freshman year traveling to Hawaii with the band to perform at the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombing.
After crossing the field, I was tackled by my friends in the stands and all the underclassmen friends I had made over the years. They gave me a poster filled with messages from not just the flutes but all the other sections, then a framed photo of the seniors. Being able to know how much I meant to them and how I had done a good job not only as a leader, but also as a friend made me cry that night. It was very much a night where it felt all I had done had paid off, even if I was sad it was over.
Can you recommend a.) a book, b.) a TV show and c.) a movie that you really enjoy?:
My favorite book series — since I can’t really pick one book out of the four — has to be the Eragon series (by Christopher Paolini). The books are pretty long, yet it’s so interesting with elves, dragons and magic. Currently for TV I’ve been watching a lot of 'Kitchen Nightmares'; my friends and I love that show just purely because of how funny Gordon Ramsey is. My favorite movie has to be 'How to Train Your Dragon'. If you can’t tell, as a kid I loved dragons, and that was a movie I watched growing up that I loved. It’s still a favorite, since it reminds me a lot of my childhood.
Lastly, what would you say to your younger teammates who hope to resume running in the fall?: To my teammates: I cannot express the amount of love that I have for each and every one of you. You have seen me at my lowest of lows and highest of highs. I have never felt a team bond so strong before I became a part of the track and cross country team.
My advice? Enjoy it. Enjoy the 65-minute out and back run in the pouring rain, where you end up talking about the craziest things to the deepest things. Enjoy the repeat miles in the 90 degree heat where you aren’t sure if you can do another mile, yet somehow you do — even though you feel like passing out, you’re able to joke and laugh on that 15-minute cool down. Always remember, to respond with “I fell on the rail trail”. Remember what’s said on the distance run, stays on the distance run.
It’s okay to have a bad race, remember there's so many more in your future. Motivate each other. No one else knows what it’s like running sprinter workouts, lifting weights to prepare for throwing, repeat miles, or hurdle drills. You guys are family no matter the event that you do.
Remember fun socks will always make you run faster and look a LOT better in photos. Enjoy every little run. I fell in love with this sport not only because I enjoy the payoff of hard work and racing, but because of the bonds and memories you make with people. I have become friends with so many of you because of this sport, which is why I’m so sad I won’t get to have that last spring season with you guys.
So please ENJOY it. I’m thankful for every day of it and cannot thank you guys enough for pushing me to be the best runner and person I can be. I cannot wait to visit and see the sprint squad flying across the track, throw squad throwing far as always, and the distance squad killing it. Thank you to the coaches for always believing in me, sometimes more than I believe in myself and pushing me to run faster as well as be the best leader I can be. Thank you track and cross country for all you’ve done for me and, as always, jump high, throw far and run fast.
— As told to Phil Stacey
||||