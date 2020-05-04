Name: John Ranieri
School: Essex Tech
Age: 18
Spring sport you play: Lacrosse
Are you a team captain?: Possibly this year
What made you ultimately decide to attend Essex Tech for high school? The fact that you do shop for a week and academics another week. Also it’s a hands on school and I learn the best that way.
What was your reaction when you heard the news that the spring high school sports season would officially be cancelled? I was devastated and depressed for about a week. Still bummed right now.
What were you most looking forward to about this year on the lacrosse field and what will you miss most about it? The fact that I was the top dog and could inspire the underclassmen as a role model. Also just playing the game itself, going out one last time with all my friends I’ve made over the past four years.
Any preferences when it comes to lacrosse gear? (shaft and head of stick, helmet, cleats, etc.) Don’t always go for expensive gear. Get something that fits you and feel the most comfortable in.
Overall, how would you describe the last six or so weeks (during the social distancing) as a senior at Essex Tech? It’s been good, doing a lot of fishing and working out in my garage. Other than that I feel like I have too much energy and been pretty bored.
What are your school’s plans for graduation this year (if they’ve made that decision yet)? I don’t know yet.
What are your plans for next year? Join the local 103 electricians union.
Best show to binge-watch during social distancing? On my block.
Favorite local restaurant for take-out or delivery during this time? Polcari’s pizza
Tell us something that most people don’t know about you: I like to hunt and fish.
– As told to Nick Giannino
