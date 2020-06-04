Senior's Say ... with Essex Tech's Michelle Poirier

Athlete: Michelle Poirier
Age: 18
School: Essex Tech
Spring sport you play: Lacrosse (defensemen)
Are you a team captain? No (never got the chance to run)
Looking back a bit, what prompted you to attend Essex Tech High School and how would you describe your time there? Looking back I knew that going to this school would open up so many opportunities. The last four years of my life have been amazing because of the friends I’ve made, the experience I have in my CTE area and the promise of a better future.
What was your initial reaction when you heard the high school spring sports season was officially cancelled? My first reaction wasn’t shock because I knew that what was happening in the world wasn’t going to go away, but I was definitely sad. I had my senior night taken away, my last chance to play with a team I grew so close with and the hard work our coaches put in to help us thrive.
What kind of gear do you use when it comes to lacrosse? (stick, cleats, etc.) My favorite to play with is the STX COMP 10 defenseman stick. It's durable, thick grip and a strong stick for checking.
What is one or some of your favorite memories from your high school lacrosse season? My favorite memories from my lacrosse season would probably be our rain storm practice. It was right before a big game and we had an hour practice before the boys got the field. It was raining so hard that in 10 minutes we were completely drenched, our sticks were so slippery everything was flying in the air. Even when we were joking around and slipping on the turf our coach didn’t yell at us but laughed with us.
How have you adjusted to the social distancing era? Have you found any new hobbies or gotten to do something that you've always wanted to but never had the time? I’ve definitely adjusted to this new era and I got to work at my co-op job more than I was able to before so that’s definitely a plus.
Tell us something most people don't know about you: One thing most people don’t know about me is probably the love I have for the game itself. I used to complain all the time because of how much time and work I had to put in but now that I can’t play again I definitely regret not showing my appreciation.
If you could have just one superpower what would it be and why? One super power I’d want would be to go back in time and make sure we did have a season to finish out strong in.
What are your plans for after graduation? Do you plan on continuing to play lacrosse or any other sport at the next level? Unfortunately I don't plan to continue to play lacrosse after high school because my time will be spent studying law enforcement/criminal justice at Tiffin University.
Lastly, what would your parting message to the underclassmen at Essex Tech be? My parting message to the underclassmen would be to enjoy every second of the season even if it's sprinting for hours because you'll never get to enjoy the time with your teammates until it's too late.
-- As told to Nick Giannino
