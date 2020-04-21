Seniors Say with ... Essex Tech's Sarah Curley

Name: Sarah Curley
Age: 17
High School: Essex Tech
Hometown: Salem
Spring sport you play: Track and Field
Events you take part in: 100m hurdles, high jump, triple jump, 400m, relays, and the heptathlon
What are you missing most about being both out of school and running spring track?: I definitely miss my friends the most. It’s been hard going from seeing so many different groups of my friends (academic friends, culinary friends, track friends) in a day to being stuck at home. Working out alone is not as fun as working out with my teammates for sure.
How did you choose Essex Tech?: I chose Essex Tech because I was excited to discover a new passion. I really enjoy the split between academic weeks and shop weeks. It never gets boring when I go to learn in culinary. Decorating cakes and working in the restaurant is something I really enjoy.
What is your favorite part of spring track?: It's easily my team. Even though track can be an individual sport, we all come together and celebrate everyone’s successes and have fun while also putting in the work. We are truly a family and all have incredible dedication. I feel lucky to be surrounded by such amazing teammates and coaches.
Have you decided what your plans are for next year?: I will be attending UMass Lowell, studying business with a concentration in analytics management. I was especially looking forward to this spring track season, so I could work towards jumping two more inches in the high jump to be able to meet the standard and go D-1 and compete as a River Hawk.
What have you been doing for fun since you've been home the last month?: To stay busy, I've been going on runs and doing lots of baking. I love to decorate cakes and give them to my friends and family. I've also started painting, and have been spending way too much time on TikTok.
Which foods have you found you've been enjoying the most while you've been home?: I have been enjoying lots of pears and banana chips. I also recently rediscovered my love for peanut M&Ms ... but don’t tell my coach.
Is there something you've learned about yourself since we've all been self-quarantined?: I learned that it is, in fact, possible for me to have a clean room. I also learned that I really do love going school. Being away from school has been much harder than I could have ever imagined, and I miss track more than anything.
Do you think you'll be able to return to school before the scheduled end of the year, and if so how do you imagine that'd be like?: I'm not sure what the future will hold, but I'm trying my very best to stay hopeful. If we do go back, I imagine everyone will be very happy to return. School will be cheerful and everyone will be excited to be reunited with their friends. The track team will be ready to work and get back on track for the short season.
— As told to Phil Stacey
