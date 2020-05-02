Seniors Say with ... Hamilton-Wenham's Belle Dolan

Player: Belle Dolan
School: Hamilton-Wenham
Spring sport you play: Lacrosse
Were you planning on getting back with lacrosse this year after being hurt last year? What have been some of your thoughts since the season had to be officially cancelled, any words of wisdom or things you've been able to do as a team to kind of cope?
Yes, I was planning on returning to lacrosse after being out with an ACL tear last year. When the news broke that the season was officially cancelled, I was heartbroken. I expected it, but it still came as a shock to me, as I had a little hope. I try to remain optimistic because the two years of high school lacrosse I experienced were amazing and I wouldn't change it for the world. As a team the only thing you can do during this time is to stay positive and encourage each other, so that's what we've been doing.
What was it like for you being able to play in the fall and the winter after recovering? How satisfying was it having team success where you put in so much work to get back to that point?
The fall was a bit challenging, as I had just gotten cleared to play right before soccer season. I was still learning how to move with my brace and regain speed, but by the time basketball season came around, I was fully prepared and didn't hold back. It felt so good to finally get back to where I was, playing with no fear. Whether my role was small or large, both my soccer and basketball team made it to the playoffs and had lots of success, and I was super proud.
What's your best or most thrilling memory from high school sports and why?
I think the best memory from high school sports was when my basketball team made it to the North finals freshman year. Practically our whole town traveled to every one of our games which was something I had never experienced before. Also, to see that the hard work we put in each and every practice had finally paid off was so reassuring.
If you could get to play one more game for H-W, which opponent would you want to go up against? Who's the biggest rival?
If I could play one more game for H-W, I would play Manchester Essex. No matter the sport, they are hands down our biggest rival.
What's your favorite or best sport and/or position? Is it almost hard to choose being so versatile?
Growing up my favorite sport has always been soccer, but they are all pretty close. Throughout high school every single coach I've had is amazing, and I've had a blast on every team I've been on making it hard to choose.
What's the best book you've read in or out of school, or your favorite book?
The best book I've read is The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins.
If you could have lunch with any figure from anytime in history or famous person, who would you choose?
I would choose to have lunch with Ariana Grande, she is my favorite musician and I love her.
What's the best TV show to watch or stream to pass some of this time while we're all stuck inside?
I just finished the series All American on Netflix. I would 100 percent recommend, it is very exciting.
What was you favorite class in high school?
My favorite class in high school was Statistics because I thought it was so interesting and the class was fun.
Any plans for college yet? Do you know what you want to study?
I will be attending Clemson University in the fall. I am unsure of what I want to study as of right now.
-- As told to Matt Williams
