Seniors Say with ... Hamilton-Wenham's Conor Evers

Player: Conor Evers
School: Hamilton-Wenham
Spring sport: Baseball
Can you sum up your thoughts after the season had to be officially cancelled? Anything you've been able to do to cope or keep morale up as a team?
Hearing about the cancellation of the season was heartbreaking. This really was going to be a year to remember for HW baseball. Everyone worked so hard this offseason and the team was ready to make a statement. I know the returning guys will make up for what could've been a great year, next year. The booster parents held a socially distant senior player banquet which was nice. It was a good way to get the baseball seniors all in one place again and reflect on our careers. I’ll definitely miss those boys.
Any plans to play this summer? Any good tips for solo drills that helped stay active during the shutdown?
I am planning on playing for Team Boston Academy this summer. Our tournaments are supposedly starting around the second week of July which will be good. I do a lot of fielding work utilizing just a wall and a tennis ball, and would recommend doing so for any infielder who wants to better their game. I’ve been doing a lot of tee work in my backyard as well. Tee work is great because it requires little space and you can really polish your swing. I like to do top and bottom hand drills because it helps me stay through the baseball and work on barrel control.
Did you have any preferences or must-haves for equipment, as far as gloves, batting gloves, bat, spikes etc?
I definitely believe I play good if I look good. I always tape my wrists and either rock the socks up or the tweener pants. I’ve always used an 11.25 inch Wilson glove because I love the brand and feel comfortable using a somewhat smaller size glove at shortstop. I was never picky brand wise with batting gloves or cleats, I really just wore whatever I thought looked the best.
Who was the toughest pitcher you faced in high school and what made them tough?
The toughest pitcher I faced in high school was Harry Painter. He’s a big presence on the mound and his velocity was well above average for the CAL which made it hard to adjust too.
If you could have played one game this year, who would you want to play against and at what park? Who's the biggest rival?
I’d want to play Manchester Essex at Patton Park. They’re the biggest rival without a doubt.
Now that Last Dance is over, what's something you'd love to watch a ten part sports documentary about?
James Conner who is a running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. I listened to a podcast where he talked about his story. Dealing with devastating injuries as well as a cancer diagnosis and then becoming a pro bowler is admirable to say the least. The man has overcome so much and I would be really interested in watching a documentary about his career so far.
What was your favorite class and/or teacher at H-W?
My favorite class was yoga with Mr Laselva. Always a good time. I had a lot of good teachers over the years and to pick a favorite is way too hard.
What would be the best TV show to binge through on a long bus ride or while we were all stuck inside?
Ozark on Netflix. I finished it all in a week. By far my favorite show I’ve watched so far.
What are you most looking forward to about getting back out there next year in college? How'd it feel to make that D1 dream come true?
I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to go out and compete everyday. I’ve gotten to know some of the incoming guys on the team and I’m really excited to get to work with them. It has always been my dream to play at the Division 1 level and I knew FDU was the place for me after talking with the coaches and going on my visit. It felt great committing to a school at the level I knew I was capable of playing at. Definitely a dream come true.
-- As told to Matt Williams
||||